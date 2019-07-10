Myovant Sciences and Evidation Health Announce Partnership and Launch Digital Insights Study on Menstruation





Digital insights study to include over 20,000 people and evaluate women's menstrual experiences, including symptoms such as heavy menstrual bleeding and menstrual pain

PERIOD. Inc., a Myovant partner and nonprofit dedicated to menstrual equity and destigmatization, contributed to the development of survey questions focused on education and attitudes of women and men regarding menstruation

Companies to present results in 2H 2019



BASEL, Switzerland and SAN MATEO, Calif., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a healthcare company focused on developing innovative treatments for women's health and prostate cancer, and Evidation Health, a health and measurement company that helps life sciences and healthcare companies understand how everyday behavior and health interact, today announced a collaboration to conduct a digital study on the prevalence and impact of menstrual symptoms experienced by women in the U.S., as well as an evaluation of the education and attitudes of women and men regarding menstruation.

The digital study launched today involves over 20,000 people, who will receive survey questions via Evidation's health app, Achievement, which engages with a population of over 3 million people across the U.S..

"Historically, women's health research has been underfunded, undervalued, and ignored, which has led to major gaps in scientific understanding - especially around what is ‘normal' for menstrual symptoms like bleeding and pain," said Lynn Seely, M.D., President and CEO of Myovant. "This partnership demonstrates Myovant's commitment to uncovering critical insights that will advance women's health and meaningfully contribute to education and conversations around menstruation."

Myovant and Evidation will present the results from this collaboration later this year with the goal to raise awareness about common but underappreciated symptoms like heavy menstrual bleeding and menstrual pain, which can indicate diseases like uterine fibroids and endometriosis.

The survey questions are designed to assess the prevalence and impact of heavy menstrual bleeding and menstrual pain. These symptoms are often overlooked as normal features of menstruation. Yet uterine fibroids and endometriosis affect over 20 million women in the U.S.1, cost the U.S. billions each year in healthcare costs and lost productivity2, and often take years to diagnose.3 Disease state awareness is critical to combating this delay.

Evidation's unique platform connects with smartphones and connected sensors to enrich survey responses with passive behavioral data, such as sleep, heart rate, and physical activity. Data is only collected with explicit permission, and Achievement members have control over how their data is collected, used, and shared.

"By pairing Myovant's clinical expertise in women's health with Evidation's platform and diverse population access, we hope to lay the groundwork for leveraging and improving digital tools to measure menstrual symptoms, so that we may better understand them in the context of women's overall health and how they contribute to daily experiences," said Christine Lemke, Co-Founder and President of Evidation. "The underrepresentation of women in clinical research and lack of studies on women's health issues are staggering, and this is a first step in beginning to close these gaps."

In the portion of the survey designed to assess education and attitudes regarding menstruation, both female and male responders will be asked about their comfort level and confidence in talking about menstruation and their perception of period stigma. Questions for this section were developed in collaboration with Myovant's partner PERIOD. Inc., a non-profit organization committed to ending period stigma.

"The first step to overcoming the stigma around menstruation is understanding what women and men know and don't know about periods," said Nadya Okamoto, Founder and Executive Director of PERIOD. "At PERIOD, our goal is to change the way people talk about periods, and this survey will give us important insights into the attitudes and knowledge gaps that need to be addressed to change the status quo."

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences aspires to be the leading healthcare company focused on developing innovative treatments for women's health and prostate cancer. Myovant's lead product candidate is relugolix, an oral, once daily small molecule that acts as a GnRH receptor antagonist. Myovant has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix ongoing in uterine fibroids, endometriosis and prostate cancer. Myovant is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG granted Myovant an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize relugolix (excluding Japan and certain other Asian countries) and an exclusive license to develop and commercialize MVT-602 in all countries worldwide. For more information, please visit Myovant's website at www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/myovant-sciences).

About Evidation

Evidation Health is a new kind of health and measurement company that provides the world's most innovative life sciences and health care companies the technology and expertise they need to understand how everyday behavior and health interact. The volume of behavior data generated from smartphones and connected sensors — including wearables and medical devices — has opened up new ways to analyze individuals' behavior and health in real time, unlocking insights into what medicines and treatments work best and spotting significant changes in health earlier. The scale and utility of everyday behavior data has the potential to be one of the most transformative forces in medicine, and Evidation Health is leading the way.

Over the years, Evidation has built the largest, most diverse virtual pool of research participants through its proprietary and popular app, Achievement. With a direct and trusted relationship with more than 3 million individuals, its deep research expertise, and its data platform, Evidation can undertake real world research for life sciences and health care companies — and, ultimately, transform how health is measured and how diseases are identified, treated, and monitored. Founded in 2012, Evidation Health is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., with additional offices in San Francisco and Santa Barbara, Calif. To learn more, visit evidation.com, or follow us on Twitter @evidation.

About PERIOD. Inc.

PERIOD's mission is to end period poverty and stigma through service, education, and advocacy. Through a network of almost 400 chapters in all 50 states PERIOD distributes menstrual products to people in need; educates to change the way people think, talk, and learn about periods; and advocates for systemic change to ensure that menstrual products are free and available for everyone. PERIOD was founded in 2014 by Nadya Okamoto and Vincent Forand when they were juniors in high school. Since then, PERIOD has served over a half million periods. For more information, please visit www.period.org.

