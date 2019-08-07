MyDx Announces Letter to Shareholders





SAN DIEGO, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MyDx, Inc. (OTC: MYDX), a leader in science based cannabis health technologies, today issued a press release with the following letter to shareholders.

Dear Shareholder,

I hope this letter finds you well.

I would like to take this opportunity to share with you an important status update for the company.

Unfortunately, effective August 1, 2019, Mr. Erai Beckman and Mr. Matthew Bucciero resigned from their positions as board member and CEO/CFO of MyDx, respectively.

While I must continue to honor previous obligations outside of MyDx that will prevent me from formally committing to the role of CEO/CFO at this time, I declare my full support to MyDx in order to set it on the right track to expand and prosper again with a new set plan of action.

I want to thank loyal shareholders for their continued faith and support of MyDx and reiterate my commitment to do the best I can to move the company forward.

Kind Regards,

Daniel Yazbeck

Source: MyDx, Inc.