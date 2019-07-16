MustGrow Biologics Corp. Featured in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Broadcast





NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE:MGRO), an agricultural biotech company developing and commercializing a portfolio of natural biopesticides and bio-fertilizers, today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/WDud1.

MustGrow president and CEO Corey Giasson joins NNW host Stuart Smith in a discussion about the company's novel, proprietary technology that utilizes organic components refined from the mustard seed to provide high-quality organic solutions for growers facing soil borne diseases and pests such as nematodes in their greenhouses and fields.

"We're an agriculture biologics company that has an innovative technology which uses the mustard seed," Giasson explains. "We take the mustard seed and extract the natural compounds from that mustard seed, concentrate them, and with them they can be used as a natural bio-fumigate or biopesticide in the food and vegetable industry as well as potentially in the cannabis industry."

Nematodes, or microscopic worms, are the most numerous multicellular animals on earth. A handful of soil will contain thousands of nematodes, many of which are parasites of insects, plants or animals. Most plant-parasitic nematodes feed on the roots of plants, damaging the root system and reducing the plant's ability to absorb water and nutrients.

MustGrow's technologies provide nematode control that is equal and often superior to synthetic alternatives, resulting in elevated yields and increased returns for the grower. The global economic impact of soil-borne nematodes is estimated at nearly $100 billion in lost crops per year. The company's initial product was produced in granular form and sold to growers in the fruit and vegetable space, specifically to strawberry growers, Giasson says.

"Our second-generation technology is in liquid form and is more concentrated," he adds. "We are looking forward to getting the regulatory approval to start selling that into the market."

MustGrow's potential application for cannabis production shows that when its product is used as a pre-plant/pot soil treatment, it may significantly help control many soil-borne diseases, pathogens and pests, including nematodes, fusarium, rhizoctonia, and botrytis (gray mold) that affect the cannabis plant. Giasson notes that "a lot of the funguses that affect the strawberry plant also affect the cannabis plant."

The company's management team and advisory board is stacked with experts in the agriculture biotech industry and vertical biologics, along with renowned experts in the cannabis space such as Tom Flow, founder of The Flowr Corporation. MustGrow recently announced closing of a non-brokered $1.2 million private placement with those funds already dedicated to developing and commercializing its patented technology, finalizing formulations and conducting field tests on cannabis crops.

MustGrow's biopesticide has U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and Canadian PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) labels as an approved organic solution and is seeking approval to add cannabis as an accepted use.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is an agricultural biotech company focused on developing and commercializing a portfolio of patented natural bio-pesticides and bio-fertilizers, including its patented signature mustard-derived biologics. Targeting the fruit and vegetable and the cannabis industries, MustGrow has designed a U.S. EPA and Canadian PMRA approved organic solution that uses the mustard seed's natural defense mechanisms to protect plants from pests and diseases.

