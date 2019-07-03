Quantcast

Murphy USA Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


EL DORADO, Ark., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) will release preliminary second quarter 2019 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-844-613-1037 and referencing conference ID number 2789613. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA's website at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the conference concludes and a transcript will be made available shortly thereafter.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with more than 1,473 stations located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 26 states. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand. Murphy USA ranks 257 among Fortune 500 companies.

Investor Contact:
Christian Pikul - Senior Director of Investor Relations
Christian.Pikul@murphyusa.com

