Multiple Award-Winning Filmmaker Michael Landon Jr. to Produce and Direct StereoVision's Inspirational Feature Film Three Dimensions Of Jerusalem





HOLLYWOOD, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- StereoVision Entertainment, Inc., (OTCBB: SVSN) announced today that multiple award-winning filmmaker Michael Landon Jr. has been signed to Produce and Direct its inspirational feature film "Three Dimensions Of Jerusalem". It's the story of three teenagers who live in Jerusalem. One's Christian, one's Jewish and one's Muslim. They're best friends and musicians and they play together in a Jerusalem orchestra and they don't understand why their families so hate each other. They live in the truth that with faith, the three religions can make beautiful music together.

StereoVision's CEO, Jack Honour, stated, "Three Dimensions Of Jerusalem" is the passion project of StereoVision's founding partners since inception. We're very proud to be producing this inspirational feature film with multiple award-winning filmmaker, Michael Landon Jr." https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0484901/



"Executive Producer of "Three Dimensions Of Jerusalem" is our long-time most stalwart supporter, Mark Lichtman," Honour continued. "Mark's the famed agent for Clint Eastwood's Oscar-winning movie "Unforgiven", worldwide blockbuster "300", TV series "Magnum P.I.", "Walker Texas Ranger","The A Team", and many more."

Stereo Vision Entertainment, Inc. http://stereovision.com, a publicly-traded Nevada corporation (OTC:SVSN) is focused on the creation, acquisition, and production, of multimedia content with its award-winning team of Industry professionals, its wholly owned subsidiary, the 9-time Emmy Award-winning REZN8, (http://rezn8.com/) the "Three Dimensions Of Jerusalem" feature film production company, TDOJ LLC, and others. "Three Dimensions Of Jerusalem", with its screenplay by Academy Award Winning Screenwriter, the indomitable, Pamela Wallace, https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0908807/ and Emmy Winning Composer, Misha Segal, https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0002226/?ref_=nv_sr_1?ref_=nv_sr_1 who is the driving force behind his multidenominational group,The Forbidden Band http://theforbiddenband.com/ all agree, "Three Dimensions Of Jerusalem" is art that makes a difference.

