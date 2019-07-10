Multiple Abstracts Highlighting Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) to be Presented at the American Headache Society's 61st Annual Scientific Meeting



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq:ECOR), a global commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced data presentations focused on non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) to be presented at the American Headache Society's 61st Annual Scientific Meeting (AHS) to be held on July 11 - July 14, 2019 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Multiple abstracts focused on both the basic science and clinical efficacy of nVNS in migraine, cluster headache (CH) and post-traumatic headache (PTH) will be presented throughout the course of the meeting. Highlights of data include support for nVNS for the prevention of migraine, further data on the change in critical neurotransmitter levels and the ability of nVNS to inhibit cortical spreading depression, and the rationale and design for an upcoming study in post-traumatic headache.

"The extensive scientific and clinical data being presented at this year's AHS highlight our commitment to understanding the mechanism of nVNS and supporting its current and future potential role in the treatment of headache, pain and other neurologic conditions," said Dr. Tony Fiorino, chief medical officer of electroCore.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Central Mechanisms of Cortical Spreading Depression Inhibition by Vagus Nerve Stimulation Date: Thursday, July 11, 2019 Time: 11:05a.m. - 11:10a.m. ET Presenter: Andreia Lopes de Morais Details: Data Blitz DB02 Title: Noninvasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Inhibits Trigeminal Nociception in Two Episodic Migraine Models by Enhancing Descending Pain Modulation Date: Thursday, July 11, 2019 Time: 11:25a.m. - 11:30a.m. ET Presenter: Paul Durham Details: Data Blitz DB06 Title: Cortical Spreading Depression Inhibition by Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation: Dose-response and Duration of Effect Date: Thursday, July 11, 2019 Time: 11:35a.m. - 11:40a.m. ET Presenter: Andreia Lopes de Morais Details: Data Blitz DB08 Title: Noninvasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation and Morphine Transiently Inhibit Trigeminal Pain Signaling in a Chronic Migraine Model Date: Thursday, July 11, 2019 Time: 11:50a.m. - 11:55a.m. ET Presenter: Paul Durham Details: Data Blitz DB11 Title: Noninvasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation Inhibits Trigeminal Nociception in Two Episodic Migraine Models by Enhancing Descending Pain Modulation Date: Thursday, July 11, 2019 Time: 12:30p.m. - 12:40p.m. ET Presenter: Paul Durham Details: Scientific Paper Presentations - Session 1 OR07 Title: Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine: The Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized, Sham-Controlled PREMIUM Trial Date: Saturday, July 13, 2019 Time: 8:30a.m. - 8:40a.m. ET Presenter: Eric Liebler Details: Industry Submitted Abstracts - IOR04 Poster Presentation Details: Title: Systematic Review of Clinical Studies Evaluating Non-invasive Neuromodulation for Migraine and Cluster Headache Date: Friday, July 12, 2019 Time: 1:15p.m. - 2:15p.m. ET Presenter: Eric Liebler Location: Hall A Title: Rationale and Design for a Randomized, Single-Center, Double-blind, Sham-Controlled Study of Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation for the Acute and Preventive Treatment of Post-traumatic Headache Date: Friday, July 12, 2019 Time: 1:15p.m. - 2:15p.m. ET Presenter: Bert Vargas Location: Hall A Title: Real-world Use of Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation for Acute Treatment of Pain in Episodic Cluster Headache: Results from a Patient Registry Date: Saturday, July 13, 2019 Time: 1:00p.m. - 2:15p.m. ET Presenter: Jessica Ailani Location: Hall A Title: Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation as a Rescue Treatment for Vestibular Migraine Date: Saturday, July 13, 2019 Time: 1:00p.m. - 2:15p.m. ET Presenter: Shin Beh Location: Hall A e-Poster Presentation Details: Title: Real-world Use of Non-invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation for Acute Treatment of Pain in Episodic Cluster Headache: Results from a Patient Registry Date: Friday, July 12, 2019 Time: 1:35p.m. - 1:40p.m. ET Presenter: Jessica Ailani Location: Room #2 in Hall A Title: Systematic Review of Clinical Studies Evaluating Non-invasive Neuromodulation for Migraine and Cluster Headache Date: Saturday, July 13, 2019 Time: 1:40p.m. - 1:45p.m. ET Presenter: Eric Liebler Location: Room #6 Hall A

About electroCore, Inc.



electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology and rheumatology. The company's current indications are for the preventative treatment of cluster headache and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and product development plans, its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to raise the additional funding needed to continue to pursue electroCore's business and product development plans, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize gammaCore™, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

