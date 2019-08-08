MTrac Processing Volume Increases Significantly in Q2





SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Global Payout Inc. (OTCPink:GOHED) (OTCPink:GOHE) ("Global" or the "Company") and its wholly-owned subsidiary MTrac Tech Corporation ("MTrac") are pleased to announce that the platform's processing volume is now hitting a sustained threshold of significant growth. The high demand for our signature solution reinforces the Company's notion that the industry is seamlessly adopting our payment platform.

The Company's monthly processing volume has more than quadrupled in Q2 alone, setting the stage for a potential breakout third quarter.



The Company expects the volume to continue this trajectory through its growing partnerships with the industry's most innovative and leading enterprises. This value proposition is inherent, providing merchants, banks, state and local governments, and communities with a service option that is key in a growing industry.



"The recent and ongoing upsurge in processing volume we have experienced is encouraging to say the least," said Global Payout COO, David Flores. "Governing and regulating our expansion has been a highly intricate and strategic process given the challenges that are commonly encountered when taking a new technology to market for the first time. To have exceeded our own processing volume expectations in Q2, and to be on a visible path towards likely exceeding them again in Q3, is, in my opinion, positive reinforcement that we are in a very favorable position to continue on our growth objectives. The combination of a breakthrough and innovative technology and the booming cannabis industry make for the unique opportunity to be in the right place, in the right time, with the right solution."



The Company looks forward to offering a more specific revenue update when the quarterly disclosure is filed, which is due no later than August 20, 2019, to remain current.



About Global Payout, Inc. (OTCPink:GOHED) (OTCPink:GOHE)

Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly-owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global's current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.



About MTrac Tech Corp.

MTrac Tech Corporation, a Nevada Corporation, is a privately held, wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Payout, Inc. MTrac is a software technology, sales and marketing, and business development company focused on "high risk" and "high cost" industries. The Company's flagship product is the MTrac payment platform offering a full-service solution with technology offerings including Payment Platform, Blockchain, Compliance, POS, E-Wallet, Mobile Application and Digital Payment Solutions. We are one network disrupting the status quo. It is MTrac's creative vision through the use of its innovative technology solution to become the premier service provider offering the "Key to Cashless®."



Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website.



