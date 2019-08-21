Quantcast

MTBC to Present at Dougherty and Rodman Conferences in September

By GlobeNewswire,  August 21, 2019, 09:15:00 AM EDT


SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq:MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that company executives will present at two upcoming investor conferences during the month of September.

Management will participate in the 4th Annual Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference, to be held on September 5 at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis. The conference will include hosted one-on-one and small group meeting opportunities for attending members of the investment community. MTBC is presently covered by Dougherty & Company research analyst Gene Mannheimer.

MTBC will also present at the Rodman & Renshaw 21st Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9-10, 2019, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City. The conference will include a group presentation and hosted one-on-one meeting opportunities. The Rodman & Renshaw Conference is sponsored by H.C. Wainwright, whose analyst Kevin Dede covers MTBC.

Investors wishing to schedule a meeting should contact their respective sponsoring representatives for each event or MTBC Investor Relations at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com. To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read recent articles, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com/events.

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

MTBC, Inc.

bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200

Source: MTBC

