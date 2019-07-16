MTBC to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019





SOMERSET, N.J, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (the "Company" or "MTBC") (Nasdaq:MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The Company will follow with a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



As part of the conference call, management will provide updates regarding the Company's performance, including an update on its full year 2019 outlook, which includes expected revenue growth of at least 24% year-over-year, excluding the effects of any additional, material acquisitions, as well as expected adjusted EBITDA growth of over 65% year-over-year.

The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed under Events & Presentations at ir.mtbc.com/events. An audio-only option is available by dialing 412-717-9224 and referencing "MTBC Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call." Investors who opt for audio-only will need to download the related slides at ir.mtbc.com/events.

A replay of the conference call and related presentation slides will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call at the same link. An audio-only option can also be accessed by dialing 412-317-0088 and providing access code 10133415.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com. To view MTBC's latest Corporate Presentation, listen to interviews with the MTBC leadership team, and see videos from MTBC ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell to celebrate the five year anniversary of its IPO, please visit the Events and Presentations page of MTBC's Investor Relations website of ir.mtbc.com/events.

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, potential acquisitions, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective operations in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Source MTBC

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

MTBC, Inc.

bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200

Source: MTBC