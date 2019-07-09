MTBC Named Preferred Revenue Cycle Management Partner for Physicians Trust





SOMERSET, N.J., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT and practice management solutions announced it has been named the preferred revenue cycle management ("RCM") partner of Physicians Trust, LLC ("Physicians Trust") one of the nation's largest value-added resellers of electronic health records ("EHR") to hospitals and medical groups. MTBC and Physicians Trust have been pleased to partner with one another since 2017.

The designation of MTBC as Physician Trust's preferred RCM service provider partner for its clients marks a milestone in the channel partnership, in which the two companies leverage their respective strengths to offer a compliment of value-adding services for their healthcare provider practices and hospitals. This enhancement to the companies' partnership became effective June 13, 2019.

"We are excited to introduce MTBC to our clients as our preferred RCM partner," said Steve Rhodes, CEO of Physicians Trust. He added, "Together, Physicians Trust and MTBC can offer physicians and hospitals a full suite of services to add significant value and streamlined processes to their practices."

"We are pleased to continue partnering with Physicians Trust, and to be named their preferred RCM partner," said Al Nardi, VP Strategic Initiatives for MTBC. He continued, "Their deep penetration in the EHR market makes them the perfect partner to support the efficient delivery of our RCM services."

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com.

About Physicians Trust

Physicians Trust, LLC is an eClinicalWorks EHR partner that provides a full suite of physicians' services to hospitals, IPAs and small and medium sized practices. Physicians Trust's goal is to help its clients gain greater visibility to patient data, reduce overhead costs and improve patient and staff satisfaction. As an expert in successfully migrating health organizations from a paper intense to an electronic medical record (EHR), the Physicians Trust staff consists of professionals who can manage everything from a successful transition to an EHR to ongoing training, software support and financial services

Disclaimer:

This press release is for information purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future sales, partnerships, expected growth, and increased sales and marketing. Nothing discussed in this release is anticipated to have a material impact on the Company's current year financial statements.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: the Company's ability to manage growth; the parties' ability to cross-market and cross-sell their solutions; the longevity of the partnership discussed in this release; and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

