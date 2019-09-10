MTBC Deploys Video Telehealth Service to Clinicians Fighting Opioid Epidemic





EHR Pioneer, Jonathan Bertman MD, leads Telehealth Initiative

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (Nasdaq:MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced the upcoming release of its video telehealth solution for selected behavioral health and addiction medicine specialists. MTBC is planning to launch its telehealth solution for all existing talkEHR™ clients later this year, but given the call-to-action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House, and many other physician organizations, MTBC is offering its telehealth solution to qualified clinicians currently fighting the opioid epidemic.

"Considering the scale, scope and intensity of this epidemic, time for action," said Dr. Bertman, Chief Medical Officer at MTBC and Clinical Assistant Professor of Family Medicine at the Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University and former Founder of Amazing Charts. He continued, "MTBC's technology removes one of the largest obstacles for patients: getting them face-to-face in a virtual environment with qualified clinicians."

MTBC's telehealth solution is integrated with its suite of mobile medical and billing solutions. Clinicians on the talkEHR™ platform will be able to complete an entire in-person or telemedical encounter, including scheduling, documenting, coding and billing, all from within a single certified platform. With the addition of integrated telemedicine features, MTBC's solutions include the means for clinicians to connect remotely through HIPAA-compliant video technology and provide (increasingly) reimbursable care.

"I can reach patients in rural areas where there is no doctor," said Dr. Gagandeep Goyal, MD, Board Certified in Addiction Medicine and Medical Director of Addiction Wellness Services of Illinois (awsillinois.com), one of the healthcare organizations participating in the fast-track rollout. "With this integration, I'm able to connect with my patients fast. And that literally can be the difference between life and death."

Clinicians interested in joining the MTBC Telehealth Initiative can submit a request at talkEHR.com

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP."

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com. To view MTBC's latest investor presentation, read recent articles, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com/events.

