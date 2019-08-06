Quantcast

MSB Financial Corp to Pay $0.50 Special Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


MILLINGTON, N.J., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSB Financial Corp., (the "Company") (Nasdaq:MSBF), the holding company for Millington Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on or about September 10, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2019.

The Company is the holding company for Millington Bank which operates through four branches located in Morris and Somerset Counties, New Jersey. 

Contact: Michael A. Shriner, President & CEO
  (908) 458-4002
  mshriner@millingtonbank.com

Source: MSB Financial Corp.

