MRI Interventions' Achieves 3,000th ClearPoint® Neuro Navigation Procedure



IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE American:MRIC) announces that its ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System has recently completed its 3,000th neurosurgical procedure.



"This milestone is a testament to the value surgeons are placing on precision guided therapy, especially in neurosurgery where the stakes are the highest," commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO of MRI Interventions. "Although the timing is coincidental, we were thrilled to share this success with the team at the University of California, San Francisco, who have partnered with us for the last decade in refining our platform and ensuring the voice of not only the doctor, but also that of the patient, is included in every improvement. It is also important to note that not only did UCSF perform the 3,000th case using ClearPoint, they also performed the 3,001st case that same day. UCSF is among the now ten centers scheduling two cases per day utilizing the same MRI scanner, which has been a strategic push for us in the past year."

About MRI Interventions, Inc.

MRI Interventions is a leading platform company for MRI-guided neurosurgery procedures, including deep-brain stimulation, ablation, aspiration, biopsy, and gene therapy delivery. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System is FDA cleared and CE marked, and is installed in more than 55 surgical centers in the U.S. To date, more than 3,000 procedures have been performed leveraging the sub-millimetric accuracy of the ClearPoint platform. For more information, please visit www.mriinterventions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning MRI Interventions, Inc. (the "Company") plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: future revenues from sales of the company's ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; the company's ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the company's ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and estimates regarding the sufficiency of the company's cash resources. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the company's actual results are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019, both of which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Harold A. Hurwitz, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 900-6833

hhurwitz@mriinterventions.com

Source: MRI Interventions, Inc.