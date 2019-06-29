MOXIAN APPOINTS DR. CHEANG AS A DIRECTOR





Shenzhen, June 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxian, Inc. ("Moxian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:MOXC), an O2O integrated platform operator and an exclusive operator of the Games Channel in the Xinhua News App, announced today that it has appointed Dr. David Cheang Sien Chan to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2019.



Dr. David Cheang, age 42, has over 20 years of working experience in business development and entrepreneurship. He is the Chairman, Group CEO and Founder of FULIFE Group Holdings Private Limited and DC13 Group of Companies (Property Development) in Singapore.

Dr. David Cheang is a successful entrepreneur with a strong background and proven track record in the sales and real estate industry. To date, David has achieved numerous awards and recognition throughout his career. Some of his recent notable awards include the SME One Asia Award (2014), JCI Top Ten Outstanding Young Persons (TOYP) of the World Award (2015), Teochew Entrepreneur Award (2016), and Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Award (APEA) 2019.

His passion for entrepreneurship development and inspiring the youth generation has led him to be appointed as the Entrepreneur-in-Residence in Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore. He is also a Council Member of the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM).

David is also a strong believer in contributing and having a positive impact to the society through his active community involvement in Singapore as a Patron at Yew Tee Citizens' Consultative Committee (CCC), Queenstown Citizens' Consultative Management Committee (CCMC), and Canchan Athletic Association. He is also the President of St. John's Singapore Zone 7.

Dr. David Cheang obtained his BSc (Hons) Economics & Management from the University of London in 2001. He has also been conferred a Doctorate of Science in Business from the Edison World College(2017) and an Associate Professorship from the World Certification Institute (2018).

Welcoming Dr. David Cheang to the Board, Mr. Hao Qinghu, Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company said, "David is an important addition to the Board with the depth of his invaluable experience and insights. Dr. Cheang joins William Yap Guan Hong, an independent director, as the second Singaporean to be appointed to the Board. As the Company seeks to expand into Singapore and South-East Asia with its mobile gaming and advertising business, we will count on Dr. Cheang to play a pivotal role, given his extensive contacts in the business and local communities in the region."

About Moxian, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Moxian is located in Shenzhen, China, with branches in Beijing, Malaysia and Hong Kong, it is an O2O integrated platform operator, and a service provider of social media and Internet media marketing. The company's "Moxian" mobile app platform connects users to merchant clients through their favorite games, rewards and social events, in return, to providing users with valuable information that merchant clients can use for effectively promoting products and services offered by their physical stores.

