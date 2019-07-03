Move Over Summer, Christmas Arrives Early with Hot Deals and Deep Discounts at GameStop's Two-Week Summer Sale

Biggest Summer Sale Yet on Popular Videogames, Consoles, Toys and More!

GRAPEVINE, Texas, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you looking for the best deals on the hottest video games this summer? If so, you don't have to wait until the holiday season to see the deepest discounts as savings relief is on the way with the Game Days Summer Sale, beginning July 7-20, where players can choose from more than 200 video games with prices starting at $4.97 - making GameStop the ultimate destination for all things gaming this summer.



Gamers can also build their videogame collection or start a new one by taking advantage of Buy 2, Get 1 Free on pre-owned games or accessories through July 7. For more details on pre-owned merchandise, please visit our page at GameStop.com/preowned.

Plus, guests can pay less and play more with big savings on a wide selection of consoles, accessories, toys, and apparel. For the full line-up of Game Days Summer Sale deals, visit GameStop.com/gamedays

Offers valid July 7 - 20, unless otherwise stated.

Save up to $40 on new video games:(New Xbox One and PlayStation (PS4), unless otherwise stated)

Madden NFL 18: $4.97

NBA 2K18: $4.97

Just Dance 18: $4.97

Call of Duty WWII: $9.97

Star Wars Battlefront II: $9.97

Assassins Creed Odyssey: $19.99

Kingdom Hearts 3: $19.99

The Division 2: $19.99

Fallout 76: $24.99

Destiny 2 Forsaken: $19.99 (PS4 $9.99, Xbox One $19.99)

Far Cry New Dawn: $19.99

MLB The Show 19: $39.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99

Days Gone: $39.99

Mortal Kombat 11: $49.99 (Deluxe Edition: $79.99)

Anthem: $19.99

NBA 2K19: 19.99

Rage 2: $39.99

Devil May Cry 5: $39.99

Grand Theft Auto V: $19.99

Borderlands Game of The Year- Only at GameStop: $14.99

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: $19.99 (available only on Nintendo Switch)

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission: $49.99 (only July 7-13)

Pre-order Madden NFL 20 and get Dallas Cowboys legends Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith in Madden Ultimate Team — Only at GameStop

Video Game Consoles and Accessories:

Get a new PlayStation 4 1TB System for as low as $25 or $125 for a PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB System when you trade

Receive a FREE $50GameStop gift card when you buy any new Xbox One S or X console

Get a Starlink starter pack FREE when you buy a new Nintendo Switch console: $299.99

GameCube Style Gold or Silver wireless controller for Nintendo Switch: $39.99

20% off select new Xbox wireless controllers (only July 7-13)

Turtle Beach 700 Premium wireless gaming headset: $119.99

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headset: $84.99

Toys, Collectibles & Apparel:

Purchase 3 POP! Vinyl figures for $25 ($11.99 and under through July 13)

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off select amiibo

Buy 1 Get 50% off all action figures (only July 7-13)

All T-shirts only $10 (only July 7-13)

Save $20 when you buy Forza Horizon 4: $49.99 and any Thrustmaster Xbox One Racing Wheel: $89.99 (only July 7-13)

40% off all Kingdom Hearts and Fallout collectibles

20% off select fan favorite collectibles including, Fortnite, Xbox, Gamer Mickey, Pokémon and Nintendo(only July 14-20)

Special Trade-in Offers Towards new PlayStation 4 Purchase:

$275 trade credit for any PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X or iPhone 8

$225 trade credit for Nintendo Switch, 1TB PlayStation 4 or iPhone 7 Plus

$175 trade credit for 500GB PlayStation 4, Xbox One S or iPhone 7

$125 trade credit for Original Xbox One or iPhone 6s

