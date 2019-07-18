Mountain Connect to Inspire Fiber Innovation with Second Annual Smart City Symposium hosted at ConneXions 2019



Smart City Symposium to celebrate and educate utility and municipal operators on the power of broadband and the next generation of applications for their fiber networks

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that partner Mountain Connect will host its second Smart City Symposium on location at ConneXions 2019. The summit will take place on Sunday, October 27 from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Wynn Las Vegas. Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, the Mountain Connect Smart City Symposium will feature municipalities and utilities from across the US discussing best practices from real-world implementations of fiber broadband and smart city technologies. The symposium will cover a variety of topics like intelligent transportation, cybersecurity, and smart grid technologies like IoT and blockchain.



"Mountain Connect has become the preeminent broadband industry organization targeting cities and counties in the western US, but the implications for municipal broadband go far beyond a specific geography," said Jeff Gavlinski, chief executive officer for Mountain Connect. "As municipalities continue to deploy fiber, it is critical that we arm them with the right information to maximize that investment. Calix shares our view that smart city applications are the natural next step for municipal broadband providers. We are happy to be working with them again."

Mountain Connect was established to move western US communities forward by providing the insights necessary to build new or expand existing telecommunications infrastructure. The Smart City Symposium is designed to inform leaders of municipalities on how to make the most effective decisions as they position their fiber networks to make cities smarter. Topics will cover the entire process, starting with financing of new network projects through to best practices in delivering and securing smart city applications.

"Calix has established itself as a leader among non-traditional service providers like municipalities and cooperatives, which are working to deliver quality broadband service not just to subscribers but to their neighbors," said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. "We are pleased to partner with Mountain Connect again to share with ConneXions attendees the insights that will not only help them take the next step in municipal broadband but also establish themselves as true leaders in making cities smarter."

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions 2019, the industry's premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Register today!

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

