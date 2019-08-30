Mountain China Resorts Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results





BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain China Resorts (Holding) Limited (TSXV:MCG) ("MCR" or the "Company"), today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. MCR reports its results in Canadian Dollars.



Financial Results

Total revenue and the net results were from resort operations sales revenue during the Reporting Period. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company generated revenues from resort operations of $nil million and a net loss of $1.16 million or $0.00 per share compared to $0.00 million and a net loss of $2.46 million or $0.01 per share in 2018 from continuing operations. Resort Operations EBITDA from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 were negative $0.25 million compared to negative $1.07 million last year. Resort operations expenses totaled $nil million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.80 million in 2018. Operation expense within the resorts are mainly attributable to grooming, staffing, fuel and utilities, which also include the G&A expenses relating to these resort's senior management, marketing and sales, information technology, insurance and accounting. As winter operations finished in the first quarter, there was no operations revenue or expense in the second quarter. The Company did not carry out 2019 summer operations due to the unsatisfactory summer operations results in 2018.

Other income totaled $0.10 million (2018: 0.10 million) recognized from the deposit paid by Club Med.

Corporate general and administrative expenses ("G&A Expenses") totaled $0.34 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.36 million in 2018. This amount mainly comprised executive employee costs, public company costs, and corporate information technology costs.

Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $0.46 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.79 million in 2018. The decrease was mainly caused by certain parts of hotel building projects being fully depreciated in the first quarter of 2019.

The Group incurred interest expenses of $0.29 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.32 million in 2018. Financing costs mainly related to the loan interests, accretion expenses of convertible bonds, and also included bank administrative fee, and service charge.

Cash totaled $1.39 million (December 31, 2018: 1.13 million) and working capital was negative $68.45 million as at June 30, 2019 (December 31, 2018: 69.13 million).

Operations Sun Mountain Yabuli

The 2017-2018 MCR's Sun Mountain Yabuli Resort winter season operations commenced on October 27th, 2017 and closed on March 26th, 2018 (151 days in total). The 2018-2019 MCR's Sun Mountain Yabuli Resort winter season operations commenced on November 1st, 2018 and closed on April 7th, 2019 (160 days in total). The revenue of Sun Mountain Yabuli Resort operation comprises mainly by mountain operation, beverage, skiing-related services and hotel lodging before the debt settlement carried out in May, 2017. After disposal of four subsidiaries, most of the Ski operations related assets and cash flow have been moved out from MCR, including ski equipment rent income, ski pass for using the lift, ski instructors services fee, slide income, and advertisement income. MCR only keeps two hotels and the cash flow from these hotels and MCR pays to Sun Village for using the lift and their ski instructors. The Sun Mountain Yabuli Resort attracted both regional and destination visitors from city ski clubs as well as independent travelers. Consistent with the response from conference and event attendees, visitors consistently ranked the Sun Mountain Yabuli Resort as the superior ski experience in China.

For the first half of 2019, the company generated total revenue of $3.94 million (2018 - $5.51 million), which represents a decline of 29% as compared with 2018. Major reasons for the decrease in revenue was that since the second half of 2018, the Ski industry has been adversely affected by the overall economic downturn of China as a result of the macro environment of trade war between China and the U.S, as well as a series of economic policies adopted by Chinese government to drop leverage rate. 2018-2019 winter operations were under negative influence of those macroeconomic environment. As winter operations finished in the first quarter, there was no operations revenue or expense in the second quarter. The Company did not carry out 2019 summer operations due to the unsatisfactory summer operations results in 2018.

Financial Highlights

Summary Financial Results

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share data) For the quarter ended

June 30, 2019 For the quarter ended

June 30, 2018 Revenue - 3 Operating expenses - (800 ) Other income 95 95 General and administrative expenses (343 ) (364 ) Depreciation and amortization (458 ) (790 ) Operating loss from continuing operations (706 ) (1,856 ) Total non-operating income and expenses (453 ) (599 ) Deferred income tax recovery - - Profit/(Loss) from continuing operations (1,159 ) (2,455 ) Profit/(Loss) from discontinued operations - - Net Profit/(loss) (1,159 ) (2,455 ) Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations (Basic and Diluted) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding(Basic and Diluted) 308,859,103 308,859,103

Balance Sheet Key Indicators

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for ratios) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Current Ratio 0.03 0.05 Free Cash 1,389 1,133 Working Capital (68,454 ) (69,134 ) Total Assets 56,361 62,292 Total non-current liabilities 556 771 Total Debt 71,106 73,519 Total Equity (14,744 ) (11,227 ) Total Debt to Total Equity Ratio (5 ) (6.55 )

Note:

Current ratio is defined as total current assets divided by total current liabilities

Total debt is defined as total current liabilities plus total non-current liabilities

The Company has an accumulated deficit and a working capital deficiency which cast a substantial doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. The Company's ability to meet its obligations as they fall due and to continue to operate as a going concern is dependent on further financing and ultimately, the attainment of profitable operations. These consolidated financial statements do not include any adjustments to the amounts and classifications of assets and liabilities that might be necessary should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Accumulated deficit $ 343,143 $ 341,863 Working capital (deficiency) $ 68,454 $ 69,134

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

There has been no substantial subsequent event up to the reporting date.

2019 SECOND QUARTER MAJOR CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS

MCR reported a 29% decrease in revenue for the first half of 2019

Club Med 2018-2019 winter season operations commenced on November 1st, 2018 and closed on April 7th, 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, total revenue was $nil million (2018 - $0.00 million). For the first half of 2019, the company generated total revenue of $3.94 million (2018 - $5.51 million), which represents a decline of 29% as compared with 2018. Major reasons for the decrease in revenue was that since the second half of 2018, the Ski industry has been adversely affected by the overall economic downturn of China as a result of the macro environment of trade war between China and the U.S, as well as a series of economic policies adopted by Chinese government to drop leverage rate. The Company did not carry out 2019 summer operations due to the unsatisfactory summer operations results in 2018.

The cooperation contract with Club Med will expire after 2019-2020 winter operations, management had started negotiation with Club Med on the renewal of the contract.

About MCR

MCR is the premier developer of four-season destination ski resorts in China. MCR is transforming existing China ski properties into world-class, four seasons luxury mountain resorts. In February 2009, the Company's Sun Mountain Yabuli Resort was awarded Best Resort Makeover in Asia by TIME Magazine. Yabuli is also the permanent home of the China Entrepreneur's Forum the leading and most influential community of China's most distinguished and successful entrepreneurs and business leaders with over 5,000 members from across a variety of key industries.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws, and actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding future operations, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, such as the plans to develop the ski resorts in China. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by MCR at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual future operating results and economic performance of MCR are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, market and business conditions, uncertainty relating to land use rights in China, adverse industry events for the ski and real estate industries, real estate prices in general in China, MCR's ability to make and integrate acquisitions, the requirements of recent Chinese regulations relating to cross-border mergers and acquisitions, the inability to obtain required approvals or approvals may be subject to conditions that are unacceptable to the parties, changing industry and government regulation, as well as MCR's ability to implement its business strategies, dispose of assets or raise sufficient capital, MCR's ability to obtain additional financial resources and sufficient working capital, MCR's ability to complete the announced non-brokered private placement, seasonality, weather conditions, competition, currency fluctuations and other risks, and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on current estimates, expectations and projections, which MCR believes are reasonable as of the date of this press release. MCR uses forward-looking statements because it believes such statements provide useful information with respect to the operation and financial performance of MCR, and cautions readers that the information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While MCR may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable law.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Throughout this news release we use certain non-IFRS measures such as the term "EBIDTA" to analyze operating performance. We define EBITDA as operating revenues less operating expenses from continuing operations and therefore reflect earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization, non-controlling interest and any non-operating and non-recurring items. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-IFRS measures are referred to in this news release because we believe they are indicative measures of a company's performance and are generally used by investors to evaluate companies in the resort operations and resort development industries. Figures used in calculation of EBITDA are in compliance with IFRS, therefore no reconciliation is needed.





