Mountain Boy Continues to Discover VMS Mineralization on Its Surprise Creek Property





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd ("Mountain Boy" or the "Company") (TSX.V: MTB; Frankfurt: M9UA) reports that field work by the geological team has produced further evidence for an extensive silver-lead-zinc Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") district on the Company's Surprise Creek property. The latest discoveries are 1.6 and 3.4 kilometres north of the Ataman silver-lead-zinc zone and occur within similar stratigraphy. Drilling on the Ataman zone in 2017 produced highly encouraging values of silver-lead-zinc within a barite-rich zone (see news release January 31, 2018). The 100% owned Surprise Creek property is 32 kilometres northeast of Stewart located in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. The Company's BA property is adjacent and contiguous to the south of Surprise Creek with Highway 37A passing through the centre of the properties.



Previous work by multiple operators on the Surprise Creek and BA properties has identified silver-lead-zinc mineralization over a 20-kilometre-long trend. Drilling on the BA zone between 2006 and 2010 outlined a large VMS occurrence. The Company views the Surprise Creek and BA properties as having district scale potential for silver-lead-zinc as well as gold-copper.

The two new discoveries feature galena and sphalerite mineralization; both zones are associated with barite or quartz veining. One of the zones occurs as sheeted quartz veins over 250 metres. The second zone occurs in a 50 to100 metre wide area that appears to be underlying the Salmon River formation. These newly found occurrences are similar to others in this emerging district as well as to well-established VMS districts (Figure 1).

Mountain Boy has engaged Dr. Bruce Gemmell, a renowned expert in VMS geology, to provide guidance in understanding this district-scale system. He is presently working with a recently compiled database. Dr. Gemmell will be visiting the property in late July to work with the geological team and gather first-hand data.

VMS style mineralization continues to be found along this 20-kilometre trend and the retreating glaciers continue to expose new outcrops. The present work is focused on defining the prospective ore horizon and developing future drill targets.

Besides the VMS targets, other styles of mineralization occur on the Surprise Creek and BA properties, including gold-silver bearing quartz veins and copper-gold zones at the historic George Copper mine and George Copper West.

The Mountain Boy geological and management team are also compiling and interpreting more than a century of data on the American Creek West project. The Company recently consolidated three large properties covering a highly prospective geological setting centered on the historic Mountain Boy mine. The Mountain Boy mine produced high-grade silver into the 1930's. This first-ever comprehensive review is leading to an understanding of this exceptionally rich geological mineral system. Fieldwork will begin on the American Creek West project in mid-July and is intended to further enhance the geologic picture and establish drill targets.

Mountain Boy intends to continue the cooperative exploration program with Auramex Resource Corp, which holds properties adjacent to both the Surprise Creek and the American Creek West projects. Both companies are benefitting enormously from the sharing of data and interpretations as well as logistical benefits of working cooperatively on adjoining properties.

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

