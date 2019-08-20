Mount Logan Capital Inc. Announces Signing of Initial Asset Management Contract





TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO:MLC) ("Mount Logan," "our," "we," or the "Company") today announced that, through its subsidiary Mount Logan Management, LLC, it has entered into its first asset management contract (the "Agreement") to receive fee income for monitoring certain investments of a leading U.S. based insurance company. The investments for which monitoring services may be provided under the Agreement may include first lien senior secured term loans (including unitranches), last-out term loans, junior debt, and equity co-investments. Mount Logan Management, LLC is a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company established for the purpose of asset monitoring and future asset management activities in the U.S.



Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, "We are pleased to announce the signing of our first asset management contract. This marks the continued evolution of our business. We look forward to growing this investment account, developing further relationships with institutional investors to manage credit assets, and generating a growing stream of asset management fee income for Mount Logan."

To seed the initial portfolio under the Agreement, Mount Logan sold to the insurance company its approximate US$2.3 million (face value) first lien senior secured term loan holding in Myers Energy Power Systems, LLC ("Myers"). Accordingly, Mount Logan will immediately start accruing fee income under the Agreement. The proceeds from Mount Logan's sale of Myers have been invested in other loans and credit instruments.

Mount Logan Management, LLC will receive recurring fees under the Agreement based on the total amount of invested capital as well as be reimbursed for its reasonable and documented out-of-pocket expenses incurred in connection with the investment monitoring and reporting services.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is a Canada-based asset manager created to source and execute on credit investment opportunities in North America. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The Company intends to actively source, evaluate, underwrite, monitor, and primarily invest in additional loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

