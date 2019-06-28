Motorcar Parts of America Reports Record Sales for Quarter and Fiscal Year





-- Fiscal 2020 Expected to Benefit from Multi-Product Line Expansion and Investment Initiatives from Past Few Years --

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq:MPAA) today announced fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and year-end results, with a favorable outlook supported by strong new business commitments in existing and expanding product lines ﻿﻿- including improved operating cash flow and profitability.

Net sales for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019 increased 7.8 percent to a record $129.1 million from $119.7 million for the same period a year earlier, reflecting sales increases for both hard parts and diagnostic products.

Adjusted net sales for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter increased 7.5 percent to a record $132.7 million from $123.4 million a year earlier.

"The company continues to benefit from a multi-pronged platform for sales growth. Our investments in infrastructure, human resources and related initiatives from the past few years are scalable and transforming the company. In addition to our expanding automotive and heavy-duty aftermarket position, our diagnostic testing business is gaining momentum, and we are uniquely positioned as electrification gains momentum within the automotive and aerospace industries. The opportunities are exciting, and we look forward to progress in the new fiscal year - with a particular focus on sales growth, margin improvement and cash flow," said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer.

Net loss for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $2.8 million, or $0.15 per share, reflecting the impact of the items listed below, compared with net income of $8.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, a year ago.

Adjusted net income for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $12.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, compared with $10.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, a year earlier.

The results for the quarter and gross margin were primarily impacted by three items totaling $12.9 million.

Non-cash expenses of $8.5 million, including a write-down of $7.4 million associated with the quarterly revaluation for cores on customers' shelves, and $1.1 million of amortization related to the premium for core buy backs.

Transition costs of $2.5 million associated with the move into the larger consolidated distribution center to support the growth in sales.

Customer allowances and stock adjustment costs of $1.9 million related to new business.

Gross profit for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $26.0 million compared with $29.1 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was 20.1 percent compared with 24.3 percent a year earlier.

Adjusted gross profit for the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter was $39.0 million compared with $36.3 million a year ago. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of adjusted net sales for the three months was 29.4 percent compared with 29.4 percent a year earlier.

Twelve-Month Results

Net sales for fiscal 2019 increased 10.6 percent to $472.8 million from $427.5 million a year earlier.

Adjusted net sales for fiscal 2019 increased 9.0 percent to $476.3 million from $437.1 million last year.

Net loss for fiscal 2019 was $7.8 million, or $0.42 per share, compared with net income of $19.3 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, in fiscal 2018.

Adjusted net income for fiscal 2019 was $33.3 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, compared with $37.1 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in fiscal 2018.

Gross profit for fiscal 2019 was $89.2 million compared with $107.0 million a year earlier. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales for fiscal 2019 was 18.9 percent compared with 25.0 percent a year earlier.

Adjusted gross profit for fiscal 2019 was $128.8 million compared with $127.1 million a year ago. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of adjusted net sales for fiscal 2019 was 27.0 percent compared with 29.1 percent a year earlier.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance

Motorcar Parts of America expects adjusted net sales for its fiscal year 2020 ending March 31 to be between $552 million and $562 million, representing between 16 and 18 percent organic growth year over year - ramping up throughout the year. Adjusted gross margin for fiscal year 2020 is expected to be approximately 27 percent, impacted by product mix. Profitability and cash flow are expected to improve on a year-over-year basis. For new business, the company is unable to reconcile adjusted net sales and adjusted gross margin to net sales and gross margin on a GAAP basis, because GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation is dependent upon predicting both returns and stock adjustment accruals, and customer allowances.

Revenue Recognition

Effective April 1, 2018, the company adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, ("ASC 606") using the full retrospective transition method. As a result, the prior-year three and twelve month periods ended March 31, 2018 were revised to reflect the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standards. The effects of the adoption were a decrease of $472,000 to previously reported revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and an increase of $557,000 to previously reported revenues for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018. The revenue impact was accompanied by changes to cost of goods sold - a decrease of $159,000 to previously reported cost of goods sold for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and an increase of $66,000 to previously reported cost of goods sold for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018.

Also, as a result of the adoption of ASC 606 and the resultant changes in company policy, the effect on the consolidated balance sheets was to create contract asset and contract liability accounts to document those balance sheet items being impacted by the new revenue recognition requirements. Additional information will be available in the company's Form 10-K filing.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP measures - adjusted net sales, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin, which are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to net sales, net income (loss), EBITDA, income from operations, gross profit or gross profit margin as a measure of financial performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company's results of operations. However, these non-GAAP measures have significant limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the company's business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of adjusted net sales, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross margin to their corresponding GAAP measures, see the financial tables included in this press release. Also, refer to our Form 8-K to which this release is attached, and other filings we make with the SEC, for further information regarding these adjustments.

Teleconference and Web Cast

Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and David Lee, chief financial officer, will host an investor conference call today at 6:30 a.m. Pacific time to discuss the company's financial results and operations.

The call will be open to all interested investors either through a live audio Web broadcast at www.motorcarparts.com or live by calling (877)-776-4016 (domestic) or (973)-638-3231 (international). For those who are not available to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for seven days on Motorcar Parts of America's website www.motorcarparts.com. A telephone playback of the conference call will also be available from approximately 9:30 p.m. Pacific time on June 28, 2019 through 8:59 p.m. Pacific time on July 5, 2019 by calling (855)-859-2056 (domestic) or (404)-537-3406 (international) and using access code: 2679922.

About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America's products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company's Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2019 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Years Ended March 31, March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (As Adjusted) (As Adjusted) Net sales $ 129,077,000 $ 119,714,000 $ 472,797,000 $ 427,548,000 Cost of goods sold 103,127,000 90,621,000 383,623,000 320,515,000 Gross profit 25,950,000 29,093,000 89,174,000 107,033,000 Operating expenses: General and administrative 12,553,000 9,059,000 45,972,000 35,477,000 Sales and marketing 5,464,000 4,131,000 19,542,000 15,030,000 Research and development 2,440,000 1,772,000 8,014,000 5,692,000 Total operating expenses 20,457,000 14,962,000 73,528,000 56,199,000 Operating income 5,493,000 14,131,000 15,646,000 50,834,000 Interest expense, net 6,689,000 4,656,000 23,227,000 15,445,000 (Loss) income before income tax expense (1,196,000 ) 9,475,000 (7,581,000 ) 35,389,000 Income tax expense 1,569,000 1,099,000 268,000 16,125,000 Net (loss) income $ (2,765,000 ) $ 8,376,000 $ (7,849,000 ) $ 19,264,000 Basic net (loss) income per share $ (0.15 ) $ 0.44 $ (0.42 ) $ 1.02 Diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.15 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.42 ) $ 0.99 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 18,814,133 18,977,295 18,849,909 18,854,993 Diluted 18,814,133 19,441,230 18,849,909 19,514,775

Note: Prior year three and twelve months ended March 31, 2018 results reflect the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standards. Effective April 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606") using the full retrospective transition method. Additionally, the Company has revised its financial statements for each of the three years in the period ended March 31, 2018 and for the three months ended June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative error for all periods previously reported was an understatement of net income of $2,938,000. For further information, please see the Company's September 30, 2018 Form 10-Q.

MOTORCAR PARTS OF AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS (As Adjusted) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,911,000 $ 13,049,000 Short-term investments 3,273,000 2,828,000 Accounts receivable — net 56,015,000 63,174,000 Inventory— net 233,726,000 161,210,000 Inventory unreturned 8,469,000 7,508,000 Contract assets 22,183,000 23,206,000 Income tax receivable 10,009,000 7,972,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,296,000 8,608,000 Total current assets 352,882,000 287,555,000 Plant and equipment — net 35,151,000 28,322,000 Long-term deferred income taxes 9,746,000 6,698,000 Long-term contract assets 221,876,000 222,731,000 Goodwill 3,205,000 2,551,000 Intangible assets — net 8,431,000 3,766,000 Other assets 1,071,000 804,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 632,362,000 $ 552,427,000 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 92,461,000 $ 73,273,000 Accrued liabilities 14,604,000 12,048,000 Customer finished goods returns accrual 22,615,000 17,805,000 Contract liabilities 30,599,000 32,603,000 Revolving loan 110,400,000 54,000,000 Other current liabilities 4,990,000 4,471,000 Current portion of term loan 3,685,000 3,068,000 Total current liabilities 279,354,000 197,268,000 Term loan, less current portion 24,187,000 13,913,000 Long-term contract liabilities 40,889,000 48,183,000 Long-term deferred income taxes 257,000 226,000 Other liabilities 7,920,000 5,957,000 Total liabilities 352,607,000 265,547,000 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Series A junior participating preferred stock; par value $.01 per share, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock; par value $.01 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized; - - 18,817,400 and 18,893,102 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 188,000 189,000 Additional paid-in capital 215,047,000 213,609,000 Retained earnings 71,407,000 78,510,000 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,887,000 ) (5,428,000 ) Total shareholders' equity 279,755,000 286,880,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 632,362,000 $ 552,427,000

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included the following non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in this press release and in the webcast to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018. Each of these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures is adjusted from results based on GAAP to exclude certain expenses and gains. Among other things, the Company uses such non-GAAP adjusted financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures to help analyze the performance of its business.

These non-GAAP adjusted financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of the Company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting the Company's business. However, these non-GAAP adjusted financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Income statement information for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018 are as follows:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 1 Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Results: (As Adjusted) (As Adjusted) Net sales $ 129,077,000 $ 119,714,000 $ 472,797,000 $ 427,548,000 Net (loss) income (2,765,000) 8,376,000 (7,849,000) 19,264,000 (Loss) income per share (EPS) (0.15) 0.43 (0.42) 0.99 Gross margin 20.1% 24.3% 18.9% 25.0% Non-GAAP Adjusted Results: Non-GAAP adjusted net sales $ 132,659,000 $ 123,357,000 $ 476,251,000 $ 437,088,000 Non-GAAP adjusted net income 12,024,000 10,537,000 33,263,000 37,084,000 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) 0.63 0.54 1.73 1.90 Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin 29.4% 29.4% 27.0% 29.1% Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 24,828,000 $ 22,178,000 $ 73,789,000 $ 77,217,000

Note: Prior year three and twelve months ended March 31, 2018 results reflect the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standards. Effective April 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606") using the full retrospective transition method. Additionally, the Company has revised its financial statements for each of the three years in the period ended March 31, 2018 and for the three months ended June 30, 2018. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative error for all periods previously reported was an understatement of net income of $2,938,000. For further information, please see the Company's September 30, 2018 Form 10-Q. As of June 30, 2018, the cumulative impact to non-GAAP adjusted net income for all periods previously reported was an understatement of $1,220,000.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 2 Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (As Adjusted) (As Adjusted) GAAP net sales $ 129,077,000 $ 119,714,000 $ 472,797,000 $ 427,548,000 Adjustments: Net sales Return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion 1,436,000 394,000 2,109,000 2,890,000 Customer allowances related to new business 2,146,000 3,249,000 8,640,000 6,650,000 Impact of sales price increases related to tariffs - - (309,000 ) - Core sales and a fixed cost in connection with a cancelled contract - - (6,986,000 ) - Adjusted net sales $ 132,659,000 $ 123,357,000 $ 476,251,000 $ 437,088,000





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 3 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 (As Adjusted) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net (loss) income $ (2,765,000 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 8,376,000 $ 0.43 Adjustments: Net sales Return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion 1,436,000 $ 0.07 394,000 $ 0.02 Customer allowances related to new business 2,146,000 $ 0.11 3,249,000 $ 0.17 Cost of goods sold New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses 2,512,000 $ 0.13 1,028,000 $ 0.05 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves and inventory step-up amortization 7,481,000 $ 0.39 2,828,000 $ 0.15 Cost of customer allowances and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion (530,000 ) $ (0.03 ) (287,000 ) $ (0.01 ) Operating expenses Acquisition, financing, transition, severance, new business, earn-out accruals from acquisitions, restatement-related fees and other costs 2,426,000 $ 0.13 355,000 $ 0.02 Share-based compensation expenses 2,413,000 $ 0.13 1,108,000 $ 0.06 Mark-to-market losses (gains) (656,000 ) $ (0.03 ) (1,814,000 ) $ (0.09 ) Tax effected (a) (2,439,000 ) $ (0.13 ) (3,119,000 ) $ (0.16 ) Tax charge for revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities - $ - (1,566,000 ) $ (0.08 ) Transition tax on deemed repatriation of accumulated foreign income - $ - (15,000 ) $ (0.00 ) Adjusted net income $ 12,024,000 $ 0.63 $ 10,537,000 $ 0.54 (a) Adjusted net income is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 35.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2018; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 4 Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 (As Adjusted) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net (loss) income $ (7,849,000 ) $ (0.42 ) $ 19,264,000 $ 0.99 Adjustments: Net sales Return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion 2,109,000 $ 0.11 2,890,000 $ 0.15 Customer allowances related to new business 8,640,000 $ 0.45 6,650,000 $ 0.34 Impact of sales price increases related to tariffs (309,000 ) $ (0.02 ) - $ - Core sales and a fixed cost in connection with a cancelled contract (6,986,000 ) $ (0.36 ) - $ - Cost of goods sold New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses 8,178,000 $ 0.43 1,831,000 $ 0.09 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves and inventory step-up amortization 18,947,000 $ 0.99 9,360,000 $ 0.48 Cost of customer allowances and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion (581,000 ) $ (0.03 ) (649,000 ) $ (0.03 ) Tariff costs paid for products sold before price increases were effective 1,835,000 $ 0.10 - $ - Cost of goods sold for cores recorded in connection with a cancelled contract 7,750,000 $ 0.40 - $ - Operating expenses Acquisition, financing, transition, severance, new business, earn-out accruals from acquisitions, restatement-related fees and other costs 5,511,000 $ 0.29 1,092,000 $ 0.06 Share-based compensation expenses 5,564,000 $ 0.29 3,766,000 $ 0.19 Mark-to-market losses (gains) 972,000 $ 0.05 (3,065,000 ) $ (0.16 ) Interest Write-off of debt issuance costs 303,000 $ 0.02 231,000 $ 0.01 Tax effected (a) (10,821,000 ) $ (0.56 ) (7,525,000 ) $ (0.39 ) Tax charge for revaluation of deferred tax assets and liabilities - $ - 2,709,000 $ 0.14 Transition tax on deemed repatriation of accumulated foreign income - $ - 530,000 $ 0.03 Adjusted net income. $ 33,263,000 $ 1.73 $ 37,084,000 $ 1.90 (a) Adjusted net income is calculated by applying an income tax rate of 25.0% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2019 and 35.5% for the twelve months ended March 31, 2018; this rate may differ from the period's actual income tax rate





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 5 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 (As Adjusted) $ Gross Margin $ Gross Margin GAAP gross profit $ 25,950,000 20.1 % $ 29,093,000 24.3 % Adjustments: Net sales Return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion 1,436,000 394,000 Customer allowances related to new business 2,146,000 3,249,000 Cost of goods sold New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses 2,512,000 1,028,000 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves and inventory step-up amortization 7,481,000 2,828,000 Cost of customer allowances and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion (530,000 ) (287,000 ) Total adjustments 13,045,000 9.3 % 7,212,000 5.1 % Adjusted gross profit $ 38,995,000 29.4 % $ 36,305,000 29.4 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 6 Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 (As Adjusted) $ Gross Margin $ Gross Margin GAAP gross profit $ 89,174,000 18.9 % $ 107,033,000 25.0 % Adjustments: Net sales Return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion 2,109,000 2,890,000 Customer allowances related to new business 8,640,000 6,650,000 Impact of sales price increases related to tariffs (309,000 ) - Core sales and a fixed cost in connection with a cancelled contract (6,986,000 ) - Cost of goods sold New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses 8,178,000 1,831,000 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves and inventory step-up amortization 18,947,000 9,360,000 Cost of customer allowances and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion (581,000 ) (649,000 ) Tariff costs paid for products sold before price increases were effective 1,835,000 - Cost of goods sold for cores recorded in connection with a cancelled contract 7,750,000 - Total adjustments 39,583,000 8.1 % 20,082,000 4.1 % Adjusted gross profit $ 128,757,000 27.0 % $ 127,115,000 29.1 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Exhibit 7 Three Months Ended March 31, Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (As Adjusted) (As Adjusted) GAAP net (loss) income $ (2,765,000 ) $ 8,376,000 $ (7,849,000 ) $ 19,264,000 Interest expense, net 6,689,000 4,656,000 23,227,000 15,445,000 Income tax (benefit) expense. 1,569,000 1,099,000 268,000 16,125,000 Depreciation and amortization 2,396,000 1,186,000 7,329,000 4,508,000 EBITDA $ 7,889,000 $ 15,317,000 $ 22,975,000 $ 55,342,000 Adjustments: Net sales Return and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion 1,436,000 394,000 2,109,000 2,890,000 Customer allowances related to new business 2,146,000 3,249,000 8,640,000 6,650,000 Impact of sales price increases related to tariffs - - (309,000 ) - Core sales and a fixed cost in connection with a cancelled contract - - (6,986,000 ) - Cost of goods sold New product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses (a) 2,396,000 1,028,000 7,795,000 1,831,000 Revaluation - cores on customers' shelves and inventory step-up amortization 7,481,000 2,828,000 18,947,000 9,360,000 Cost of customer allowances and stock adjustment accruals related to new business and product line expansion (530,000 ) (287,000 ) (581,000 ) (649,000 ) Tariff costs paid for products sold before price increases were effective - - 1,835,000 - Cost of goods sold for cores recorded in connection with a cancelled contract - - 7,750,000 - Operating expenses Acquisition, financing, transition (a), severance, new business, earn-out accruals from acquisitions, restatement-related fees and other costs 2,253,000 355,000 5,078,000 1,092,000 Share-based compensation expenses 2,413,000 1,108,000 5,564,000 3,766,000 Mark-to-market losses (gains) (656,000 ) (1,814,000 ) 972,000 (3,065,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,828,000 $ 22,178,000 $ 73,789,000 $ 77,217,000 (a) Of the total new product line start-up and ramp-up costs, and transition expenses of $2,512,000 and $8,178,000 for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019, and transition expenses included in other operating expense adjustments of $2,426,000 and $5,511,000 for the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2019, $289,000 and $816,000 represents depreciation and amortization expense

