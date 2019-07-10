Motorcar Parts of America Receives Diagnostic Equipment Order From NASA





LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq:MPAA) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary D&V Electronics USA has received an order from NASA Glenn Research Center (GRC) for high-power direct current emulators to be utilized for development of hybrid electric aircraft testing applications. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.



NASA GRC researchers are developing new applications for the use of electric motors in future aircraft propulsion systems. The DC emulators will be utilized in conjunction with other equipment to emulate the electric motor and power generation sub-systems of an aircraft to determine key specifications for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) systems.

"The utilization of our innovative and leading emulator systems by NASA is particularly exciting, and it highlights the opportunities we envision as electrification gains continued momentum," said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer.



"Our emulators provide a scalable test platform for NASA and enable flexibility to modify and test performance characteristics on the fly. This flexibility provides significant time and cost savings by eliminating the need to purchase multiple physical motors and associated test equipment required to support a myriad of potential configurations," said David Eddy, general manager of D&V Electronics USA.



Electronic propulsion opens the VTOL aircraft design space by harnessing concepts such as distributed electronic propulsion (DEP), as well as facilitating new approaches to wing-borne VTOL. "D&V Electronics' DC emulators offer significant benefits to research in this area and we look forward to a fruitful relationship with NASA GRC," Eddy added.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the OE, aerospace and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America's products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in New York, California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

