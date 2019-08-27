Motorcar Parts of America Expands Heavy-Duty Team





--Appoints Sales and Marketing Vice Presidents--



LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq:MPAA) today announced the appointments of industry veterans Niall F. Davidson as vice president of sales and Christine Whitfield as vice president of marketing for the company's heavy-duty wholly owned subsidiary Dixie Electronics, based in Toronto, Canada.

"Niall and Christine are highly regarded industry veterans, and their respective positions support our strategic vision for growing the heavy-duty rotating electrical business. We look forward to benefiting from their industry knowledge, expertise, passion and commitment," said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.



Davidson most recently served as vice president sales, marketing and product management for MAHA USA L.L.C. He previously served for several years as vice president and general manager for the automotive aftermarket for Robert Bosch, Inc., focused on the North American market. Previously, Davidson held a variety of sales and marketing positions during his more than 20-year tenure with Snap-on-Equipment and earlier Snap-on-Tools International, where he managed a distributor sales force with three branches and 10 country managers focused on 12 brands of tools and equipment in multiple segments in 18 countries within the Asia/Pacific region. He earned a B.A. degree in business administration from Saint Leo University in Florida. He also earned a certificate in leadership from Queen's Smith School of Business, Queen's University, and has participated in numerous development programs focused on sales coaching and professional development.



Whitfield most recently served as director of regional marketing Americas for Federal-Mogul Motorparts, executing strategic programs in cooperation with global brand managers, sales teams and customers across the regions. Prior to Federal-Mogul Motorparts, she held the vice president of marketing position with BBB Industries -- a remanufacturer for rotating electric, power steering products and brake calipers. Previously, she was director of parts marketing North America for AGCO Corporation, a global manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related products. Earlier in her career, she held various brand and product marketing positions within Federal-Mogul Corporation. She earned a B.A. degree in business management from Northwood University in Midland, MI, and has participated in numerous leadership and training programs throughout her career.



About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts -- including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, rotors, brake pads and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. Motorcar Parts of America's products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. In addition, the company develops, designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, batteries, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company's Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2019 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

