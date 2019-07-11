Mortgage Rates Remain Stable





MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that after declining for most of the year, mortgage rates remained mostly unchanged this week.

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of July 11, 2019.





Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, says, "While rates have moderated, we're still at nearly three-year lows, which is good news for buyers looking to purchase a home before school starts."

"The recent stabilization in mortgage rates reflects modestly improving U.S. economic data and a more accommodative tone from the Federal Reserve to respond to the rising downside economic risk from trade tensions and soft global economic data. On the housing front, the latest weekly purchase application data suggests homebuyer demand continues to rise, which is consistent with the slowly improving real estate data from the last two months," he said.

30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.75 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending July 11, 2019, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.53 percent.

15-year FRM averaged 3.22 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.18 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.02 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.46 percent with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.45 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.86 percent.

