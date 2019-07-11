Quantcast

See headlines for FMCC
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Mortgage Rates Remain Stable

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 10:00:00 AM EDT


    MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that after declining for most of the year, mortgage rates remained mostly unchanged this week.

    U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of July 11, 2019.




    Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, says, "While rates have moderated, we're still at nearly three-year lows, which is good news for buyers looking to purchase a home before school starts."

    "The recent stabilization in mortgage rates reflects modestly improving U.S. economic data and a more accommodative tone from the Federal Reserve to respond to the rising downside economic risk from trade tensions and soft global economic data. On the housing front, the latest weekly purchase application data suggests homebuyer demand continues to rise, which is consistent with the slowly improving real estate data from the last two months," he said.

    News Facts

    • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.75 percent with an average 0.5 point for the week ending July 11, 2019, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.53 percent. 
    • 15-year FRM averaged 3.22 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.18 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.02 percent. 
    • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.46 percent with an average 0.4 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.45 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.86 percent.

    Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

    Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

    MEDIA CONTACT:

    Nicole Flores

    703-903-4068

    Nicole_Flores@FreddieMac.com

    A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d2725d1-888e-46d7-9876-4d0760ba6cf3

    Source: Freddie Mac

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: FMCC




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8202.60
    0.07  ▲  0.00%
    DJIA 26968.47
    108.27  ▲  0.40%
    S&P 500 2997.03
    3.96  ▲  0.13%
    Data as of Jul 11, 2019 | 10:14AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar