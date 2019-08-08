Mortgage Rates Drop Significantly

Quantcast

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 10:00:00 AM EDT


    MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) rate averaged 3.60 percent, the lowest it has been since November 2016.

    U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of August 8, 2019.




    Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist, says, "There is a tug of war in the financial markets between weaker business sentiment and consumer sentiment. Business sentiment is declining on negative trade and manufacturing headlines, but consumer sentiment remains buoyed by a strong labor market and low rates that will continue to drive home sales into the fall." 

    • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.60 percent with an average 0.6 point for the week ending Aug 8, 2019, down from last week when it averaged 3.75 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.59 percent. 
    • 15-year FRM averaged 3.05 percent with an average 0.5 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.20 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.05 percent. 
    • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.36 percent with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 3.46 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.90 percent.

    Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

    Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

    MEDIA CONTACT:

    Nicole Flores

    703-903-4068

    Nicole_Flores@FreddieMac.com

    A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1c8d24c9-e3fe-4c6e-9baa-be682f5c0a8b

    Source: Freddie Mac

