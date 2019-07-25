Morning Coffee, Avocado Toast, and AXOS Certification! What More Can You Want From a Sunday at ConneXions?



ConneXions attendees can accelerate expertise and become certified in solutions spanning the Calix portfolio while on site

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced Education Day at ConneXions 2019, which will take place on Sunday, October 27 and include access to 18 new and updated training sessions spanning the Calix network access and premises portfolios. Courses will feature content tailored for multiple business functions including marketing, customer support, engineering, and network and field operations, all designed to accelerate participant expertise. Last year, more than 800 people participated in training and 90 percent of those surveyed ranked the content 4 or higher on a scale of 1-5.



Sessions in the AXOS® Learning Path will educate attendees on 10G technology, GPON, and Active Ethernet while giving them the opportunity to become AXOS Certified. It will feature 10 new sessions from the Calix Academy and lab-based training sessions. The sessions will give attendees hands-on experience with the AXOS E9-2 Intelligent Edge System, the E7-2® Intelligent Modular System, and the SMx Connector, stepping them through the processes of service and subscriber activation. In a recent Calix customer survey, 63 percent indicated certifications would help their employees solve problems faster. The day also includes a Smart Home and Business Learning Path, which covers EXOS, premises, and cloud solutions. Finally, a new "Nerds of a Feather" program will provide a forum for sharing technical best practices.

Included as part of the total ConneXions experience, the Education Day sessions and certification exams represent $800 worth of training opportunities. In addition, Calix Academy users who have completed the AXOS Learning Path prior to ConneXions will be eligible for a complimentary AXOS certification exam. Certification exam participants are encouraged to take advantage of the sessions for a quick refresher, and those who have passed the exam will be recognized during the ConneXions general session.

In addition to the wide variety of training sessions, ConneXions will feature unique opportunities for participants to engage peers and Calix professionals in the new "Nerds of a Feather" program. For example, attendees will learn how to harness the power of Calix APIs to help automate network monitoring and control.

"We have expanded and updated our course catalog considerably to deliver training that will help our customers accelerate their expertise and transform their businesses and networks to become true leaders among their peers," said Greg Billings, SVP of services for Calix. "Education Day was wildly successful last year as some sessions were standing room only, and the interest continues to grow. We know education is critical to helping our customers lead. Over 90 percent of our learners have indicated that our eLearning and remote instructor led courses help them with the knowledge needed to perform their job. We are thrilled to kick off the ConneXions experience with enhanced learning and certification opportunities."

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions 2019, the industry's premier Innovation and User Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

