    Morien Announces Passing of Chris Cline

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 05, 2019, 06:35:00 AM EDT


    HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morien Resources Corp. ("Morien" or the "Company") (TSXV:MOX) - Morien reports the sudden passing of Chris Cline, owner of The Cline Group, which operates the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and the Vista coal mine in Hinton, Alberta.  Morien's Board of Directors and executive team extend their deepest sympathies to the Cline family.  Chris Cline, a West Virginia native, built an extremely successful coal empire and a reputation for charitable giving.

    Morien will provide further updates as they become available.

    About Morien

    Morien is a Canada based, dividend paying, mining development company that holds royalty interests in two, long life, world class, tidewater accessed projects.  The Donkin Coal Mine, which Morien has a scaled 2% to 4% production royalty on, commenced production in 2017 and is paying royalties to Morien.  The Black Point Aggregate Project, permitted in 2016, is progressing toward a development decision and is paying advanced minimum royalties to Morien.  Morien's management team exercises ruthless discipline in managing both the assets and liabilities of the Company.  The Company's management and its board of directors consider shareholder returns to be paramount over corporate size, number or scale of assets and industry recognition. 

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    For more information, please contact:

    Dawson Brisco, President & CEO

    Office: (902) 423-6419

    Mobile: (902) 403-3149

    dbrisco@MorienRes.com

    or

    John P.A. Budreski, Executive Chairman

    Phone: (416) 930-0914

    www.MorienRes.com

    Source: Morien Resources Corp.

    Referenced Stocks: MOX




