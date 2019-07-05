Morien Announces Passing of Chris Cline





HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morien Resources Corp. ("Morien" or the "Company") (TSXV:MOX) - Morien reports the sudden passing of Chris Cline, owner of The Cline Group, which operates the Donkin coal mine in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and the Vista coal mine in Hinton, Alberta. Morien's Board of Directors and executive team extend their deepest sympathies to the Cline family. Chris Cline, a West Virginia native, built an extremely successful coal empire and a reputation for charitable giving.



Morien will provide further updates as they become available.

About Morien

Morien is a Canada based, dividend paying, mining development company that holds royalty interests in two, long life, world class, tidewater accessed projects. The Donkin Coal Mine, which Morien has a scaled 2% to 4% production royalty on, commenced production in 2017 and is paying royalties to Morien. The Black Point Aggregate Project, permitted in 2016, is progressing toward a development decision and is paying advanced minimum royalties to Morien. Morien's management team exercises ruthless discipline in managing both the assets and liabilities of the Company. The Company's management and its board of directors consider shareholder returns to be paramount over corporate size, number or scale of assets and industry recognition.

