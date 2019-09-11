mophie announces juice pack access battery case for new Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max



Groundbreaking case provides full Lightning port access coupled with extra battery life

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the no. 1 mobile battery case brand in the U.S.1, today announced the juice pack® access battery case made to protect and wirelessly charge the new Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. With particular attention to both form and function, the mophie juice pack access features full Lightning port access, which solves a major consumer pain point, advanced impact protection in a compact case, and enough power reserve to get users through the day.



The juice pack access for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro comes equipped with a 2,000mAh integrated battery, while the juice pack access for the iPhone 11 Pro Max includes a 2,200mAh integrated battery.



"The Apple iPhone launches are always eagerly anticipated, and we're thrilled to announce a power and protection solution from mophie on the heels of this news," said Charlie Quong, vice president, product, power group at ZAGG Brands. "Balancing extra battery life with a slim and lightweight, yet protective design, the juice pack access delivers a wireless charge and frees the Lightning port so users can listen to music or take calls at the same time."

The juice pack access for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro comes equipped with a 2,000mAh integrated battery, while the juice pack access for the iPhone 11 Pro Max includes a 2,200mAh integrated battery. Each case employs Qi wireless charging technology to pass power to the iPhone while leaving the Lightning port available for simultaneous EarPods use during charging. The juice pack access is triple-test certified to ensure peak performance and safe operation and includes a two-year warranty2.

Additional features of the mophie juice pack access include:

Full access to the Lightning port enables EarPods usage or wired iPhone charging

Built-in USB-C input port for wired juice pack access and iPhone charging

Qi-enabled wireless charging input works with all mophie wireless accessories and wireless charging pads commonly found in airports, cafes, cars and furniture

Priority+ ® charging that passes wireless and wired power to the iPhone first before recharging the juice pack access

charging that passes wireless and wired power to the iPhone first before recharging the juice pack access Internal rubberized support pads and raised corners to help withstand tough falls and screen damage

On/off button and LED status indicator

Availability & Pricing

The mophie juice pack access for the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available this October on mophie.com for $99.95 and will be offered in a variety of colors, including black, blush pink, and (PRODUCT) RED.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Cell Phone Device Protection, Charging Case, Based on Dollars & Units, Jan. 2016-Jul. 2019

2 mophie warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

About mophie

mophie, the No. 1 selling battery case manufacturer and the No. 1 selling battery brand in the US, is a California-based, award-winning designer and manufacturer that empowers the mobile world to Stay Powerful. Widely acclaimed for innovative mobile solutions, mophie is the proud developer of the original juice pack®. mophie products are recognized for style and engineered for performance, providing a seamless integration of hardware, software and design. mophie has operations in California, Michigan, Hong Kong, and China. mophie products are available in more than 130 countries, and can be found at Apple®, Best Buy®, Verizon®, and T-Mobile® stores, as well as Sprint®, and other leading retailers. Visit mophie.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@mophie).

About ZAGG Inc

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company's website at ZAGG.com.

Source: ZAGG Inc