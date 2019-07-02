Quantcast

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital – June 30, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 12:00:00 PM EDT

Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - June 30, 2019


LYON, France, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Lyon - France

Listing markets:

Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C -  ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol:ERYP) &

Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol :ERYP)

Website : www.erytech.com

Date Total of shares composing the share capital Total of brut(1) voting rights  



Total of net(2) voting rights



 
December 31, 2018 17 940 035 19 525 606 19 523 106
January 31, 2019 17 940 035 19 525 918 19 523 418
February 28, 2019 17 940 035 19 525 792 19 523 292
March 31, 2019 17 940 035 19 525 808 19 523 308
April 30, 2019
  • 7 940 035
    		•
  • 9 526 588
    		•
  • 9 524 088
    		•
    May 31, 2019
  • 7 940 035
    		•
  • 9 526 590
    		•  19 524 090
    June 30, 2019
  • 7 940 035
    		•
  • 9 526 590
    		•  19 524 090

            

     (1)       Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.

     (2)       Without treasury shares.

     

    Source: Erytech Pharma S.A.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: ERYP, ERYP




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8080.12
    -11.04  ▼  0.14%
    DJIA 26727.55
    10.12  ▲  0.04%
    S&P 500 2965.21
    0.88  ▲  0.03%
    Data as of Jul 2, 2019 | 2:07PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar