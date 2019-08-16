Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend





ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq:MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.22 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, including the shares of common stock to which the holders of the Company's Class C Convertible Preferred Stock are entitled. The dividend is payable on September 9, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2019.



About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,253 Company-operated stores, 98 franchised locations, eight wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 30 states, serving the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and West Coast. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

CONTACT:



Kim Rudd

Executive Assistant

(585) 784-3324

Investors and Media: Melanie Dambre

FTI Consulting

(212) 850-5600

Source: Monro, Inc.