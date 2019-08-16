Quantcast

Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  August 16, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq:MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.22 per share on the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, including the shares of common stock to which the holders of the Company's Class C Convertible Preferred Stock are entitled. The dividend is payable on September 9, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2019. 

About Monro, Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, New York, Monro is a chain of 1,253 Company-operated stores, 98 franchised locations, eight wholesale locations and three retread facilities providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. The Company operates in 30 states, serving the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast and West Coast. The predecessor to the Company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 as a Midas Muffler franchise. In 1966, Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed stores. The Company went public in 1991 and trades on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol MNRO.

CONTACT:

Kim Rudd

Executive Assistant

(585) 784-3324

Investors and Media: Melanie Dambre

FTI Consulting

(212) 850-5600

Source: Monro, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: MNRO




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7766.62
-7.32  ▼  0.09%
DJIA 25579.39
99.97  ▲  0.39%
S&P 500 2847.60
7.00  ▲  0.25%
Data as of Aug 15, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar