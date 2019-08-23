Quantcast

Mondelez International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4

By GlobeNewswire,  August 23, 2019, 01:34:00 PM EDT

Mondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 4


DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 9:45 am ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site. The company also will be live tweeting the event at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.  

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact: Tom Armitage (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors)
  +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454
  news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com



 

Source: Mondelez International, Inc.

