Monaker Group Integrates Booking Engine and Vacation Rental Inventory with Largest Travel Company to Date, Expanding European Presence





WESTON, FL, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, reported that another well-established, leading travel company has completed its integration and certification of the Monaker Booking Engine (MBE). The travel company can now offer its customers instantly-bookable inventory of more than 2.6 million vacation rental properties through established channels.

"This integration with our largest travel distributor to date dramatically expands our reach in Europe, with their travel platforms operating in more than a dozen countries and booking vacation packages for hundreds of thousands of travel customers every month," said Monaker CEO, Bill Kerby. "Given the growth in our property inventory, we can provide many lodging options to accommodate their travel customers."

Of the 30 established travel distributors contracted to use MBE for vacation rental bookings, 13 have completed their integrations and are currently searching and booking Monaker vacation rental properties. Given the pent-up demand for a B2B solution like MBE that can be integrated into virtually any existing reservation system, Monaker continues to attract interest by potential travel partners from around the globe.

The MBE Application Program Interface (API) allows for rapid integration with travel distributors and their downstream partners, providing them the ability to book commissionable vacation rentals within their existing reservation systems. Monaker's global inventory includes vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and even castles. Because the bookings can be instantly confirmed, rather than having to wait hours or even days for property owners to respond, Monaker vacation rentals can be seamlessly booked alongside air, car and other travel reservations as a complete package.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than 2.6 million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com.

