Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Date of Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel biologic therapeutics to treat rare immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the U.S. financial markets open on Friday, August 2, 2019.



Management will host a conference call on August 2, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these results and provide an update on the company. To access the call, please dial (877) 224-9084 (domestic) or (720) 545-0022 (international) prior to the scheduled conference call time and provide the access code 3896218. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website, www.momentapharma.com. An archived version of the webcast will be posted on the Momenta website approximately two hours after the call.

About Momenta

Momenta Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company with a validated innovative scientific platform focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics to treat rare, immune-mediated diseases and advancing its late stage biosimilar portfolio. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

To learn more about Momenta, please visit www.momentapharma.com, which does not form a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this press release regarding management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans or prospects, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements about the use efficacy, safety, tolerability, convenience and commercial potential of our product candidates, including their potential as best-in-class agents. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "plan to", "potential," "will," and other similar words or expressions, or the negative of these words or similar words or expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including the risk of the unpredictable nature of early stage development efforts for our product candidates; safety, efficacy or tolerability problems with our product candidates; unexpected adverse clinical trial results; and those referred to under the section "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other documents that may be filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of such risks, uncertainties and factors, the Company's actual results may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements discussed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company is providing the information in this press release as of this date and assumes no obligations to update the information included in this press release or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Patty Eisenhaur

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

1-617-395-5189

IR@momentapharma.com

