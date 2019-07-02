Quantcast

Molina Healthcare Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 06:30:00 AM EDT


LONG BEACH, Calif., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) today announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Molina Healthcare will issue its earnings release for second quarter 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, and will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings release on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (877) 883-0383 and enter the confirmation number, 0428160. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, August 7, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering the confirmation number, 10132714.

A live broadcast of Molina Healthcare's conference call will be available on the Company's website, molinahealthcare.com. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 3.4 million members as of March 31, 2019. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

Molina Healthcare Contact:
Julie Trudell
Investor Relations
(562) 912-6720

Source: Molina Healthcare Inc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: MOH




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8091.16
84.92  ▲  1.06%
DJIA 26717.43
117.47  ▲  0.44%
S&P 500 2964.33
22.57  ▲  0.77%
Data as of Jul 1, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar