MoistureShield Collaborates with BlueLinx Atlanta and Chicago Locations to Distribute Composite Decking & Railing



ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, announced today that it has joined forces with MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company to distribute the full line of MoistureShield state-of-the-art composite products designed to replace traditional decking materials from its distribution centers in Atlanta, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois.



"The BlueLinx team is excited to offer MoistureShield® from our Atlanta and Chicago distribution facilities to our valued dealers in these regions, using our strong service platform," said Mike Wilson, BlueLinx's VP of Specialty Products. "We look forward to working with MoistureShield® to support the growth of this innovative composite decking brand."

"With its vast network of dealers, we are very pleased to have BlueLinx add MoistureShield to its comprehensive lines of building products, expanding the MoistureShield footprint in the Midwest and Southeast," said Todd Braun, Vice President of Sales for MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG. "BlueLinx is recognized as a top distributor in the building materials industry, known for its above and beyond service, and we look forward to a fruitful future relationship."

The MoistureShield product line features Vision® capped composite decking with a modern, variegated appearance and the exclusive DiamondDefense capped surface. MoistureShield also features its unique CoolDeck technology, for select products, which reduces deck board surface temperatures by up to 35%. Other products include Infuse® decking, a realistic wood-grain finish with the ability to withstand total submersion in water; and Vantage®, an uncapped composite with the workability of wood. All MoistureShield decking features the Solid Core Difference™ for advanced strength and moisture resistance.

MoistureShield composite decking and railing is manufactured from 95 percent recycled content diverting tens of millions of pounds of plastic and wood scrap from landfills annually. It can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or under water. The line is backed by an industry-leading warranty against decay, rot and termite damage. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

About BlueLinx:

BlueLinx is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,200 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. Visit www.BlueLinx.com to learn more.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, proudly manufactures composite deck boards and related products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets. The development of new technologies and patents has enabled MoistureShield to manufacture superior composite products from recycled wood fiber and recycled polyethylene plastic. Learn more at www.MoistureShield.com.

