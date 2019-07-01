Quantcast

Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join the Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on the Web

By GlobeNewswire,  July 01, 2019, 11:30:00 AM EDT


CALHOUN, Ga., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Second Quarter 2019 earnings release on Thursday July 25, 2019 you are invited to listen to its conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am ET.

What:         Mohawk Industries, Inc. 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
                 
When:         July 26, 2019
          11:00 am ET
                 
Where:         www.mohawkind.com

          Select Investor Information
                 
How:         Live over the Internet - Simply log on to the web at the address above or
          Live Conference Call:     Dial 1-800-603-9255 (US/Canada)
                Dial 1-706-634-2294 (Int'l)
                Dial 1-253-237-1879 (Int'l)
                Conference ID: 8037996

Mohawk Industries is the leading global flooring manufacturer that creates products to enhance residential and commercial spaces around the world. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution processes provide competitive advantages in the production of carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone and vinyl flooring. Our industry-leading innovation has yielded products and technologies that differentiate our brands in the marketplace and satisfy all remodeling and new construction requirements. Our brands are among the most recognized in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Karastan, IVC, Marazzi, Mohawk, Pergo, Quick-Step and Unilin. During the past decade, Mohawk has transformed its business from an American carpet manufacturer into the world's largest flooring company with operations in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Europe, India, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia and the United States.

For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay over Mohawk Industries, Inc. investor relations website through August 25, 2019 or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (US/Canada) or 1-404-537-3406 (Int'l/Local) and entering Conference ID # 8037996.

Contact:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Glenn Landau, Chief Financial Officer

706-624-2025

 

Source: Mohawk Industries, Inc.

