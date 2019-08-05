Quantcast

    Mobivity Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for August 14, 2019

    August 05, 2019


    PHOENIX, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (MFON), creators of the award-winning customer personalization platform, Recurrency, today announced that the Company will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on August 14, 2019 and has scheduled a conference call that same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

    Conference Call Information:

    Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019

    Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

    Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: (877) 705-6003

    Dial in Number for International Callers: 1 (201) 493-6725

    Conference ID: 13693494

    The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135756.

    Participating on the call will be Mobivity Holding Corp.'s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Charles Mathews. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

    A replay will be available for two weeks starting on August 14, 2019 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and 1 (412) 317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 13693494. The replay will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.

    About Mobivity

    Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners, with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity's Recurrency platform increases customer frequency and engagement by capturing detailed point-of-sale transaction records, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

    Investor Relations Contacts

    Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR

    brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

    Jeff Stanlis • Partner and Vice President, Communications, Hayden IR

    jeff@haydenir.com • (602) 476-1821

    Charles Mathews • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity

    (877) 282-7660

    Source: Mobivity Holdings Corp.

