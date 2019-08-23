MOBI724 Global Solutions Announces Date of Release of Q2 2019 Financial Results and Details of Investor Conference Call





MONTREAL, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBI724 Global Solutions Inc. ("Mobi724" or the "Company") (TSX-V:MOS), a fintech company, will announce its Q2 2019 financial results (the "Results") on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 after-market closing.



Marcel Vienneau and Allan Rosenhek, CEO and CFO respectively of MOBI724, will co-host a webinar on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at 4:15 PM EDT.

Shareholders, investors, media representatives and other stakeholders are invited to join the webinar by following the instructions below:

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

"We enable smart transactions anywhere"

MOBI724, a global Fintech company, offers a fully integrated suite of multiple Payment Card-linked, Digital Marketing and Business Intelligence Solutions, which work with any payment card, on any mobile device and at any Point of Sale; and a mobile EMV compliant payment platform. MOBI724 provides turn-key solutions for card associations, card issuers, banks, retailers, manufacturers, offer providers, to create, manage, deliver and track and measure incentive campaigns worldwide in real time. The company captures value from big data to deliver seamless and personalized user experiences for the benefits of all parties in the ecosystem. MOBI724 headquarters are in Montreal, Canada, and the company presently has operations in North and Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia Pacific.

Legal Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document, including those which express management expectations or estimations with regard to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to the Company or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States.

