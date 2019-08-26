Quantcast

MKS Instruments to Present at Upcoming Investment Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, announced today that company management will be presenting at the following investment conferences:

Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference 
New York Hilton Midtown, New York, New York
Presentation Date & Time:  Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. EDT
MKS participants:  John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Operating Officer
  Seth Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
 
Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference 
Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada
Presentation Date & Time: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. PDT (2:30 p.m. EDT)
MKS participants: Seth Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

The presentation slides utilized for these events and webcast, if applicable, will be made available for a limited time in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.mksinst.com.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, power, reactive gas generation, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control, optics and laser-based manufacturing solutions. We also provide services relating to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

Company Contact: Seth Bagshaw

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 978.645.5578

Investor Relations Contacts: 

Monica Gould

The Blueshirt Group

Telephone: 212.871.3927

Email: monica@blueshirtgroup.com

Lindsay Grant Savarese

The Blueshirt Group

Telephone: 212.331.8417

Email: lindsay@blueshirtgroup.com

Source: MKS Instruments, Inc.

