MKS Instruments Introduces Its Newest ESI® Laser Processing System Into European PCB Manufacturing Market



Cicor is the first European PCB company to invest in MKS' latest-generation ESI UV laser drilling technology

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced a sale for the recently introduced ESI® CapStone™ printed circuit board (PCB) laser processing systems to Cicor. Cicor, a leading European manufacturer of highly-complex PCB and hybrid circuits, is the first European PCB company to invest in MKS' latest-generation ESI UV laser drilling technology. The new CapStone system, placed in Cicor's facility in Boudry Switzerland, leverages CapStone's new beam positioning technology to help Cicor serve the increasing customer demand for processing blind and through hole vias in flexible printed circuits (FPC).

The CapStone system's patented technology enables copper opening and dielectric cleaning in a single pass, rather than the multiple passes required by other systems. The ESI AcceleDrill™, MKS' newest generation beam positioning technology, enables CapStone systems to take advantage of the high power and high repetition rate of the system's new laser to deliver unprecedented processing efficiency.

"We're excited to be the first to have the CapStone system in Europe," said Christophe Sipp, Process Engineering Manager of the Cicor site in Boudry. In order for us to stay ahead, we need to deliver quality and quick turnaround times. Being the first to leverage CapStone's precision and throughput will give us an advantage in a competitive market."

"We're seeing strong market acceptance for CapStone globally," said John Williams, vice president of marketing, ESI Products. "Our customers are pressed to increase processing efficiency while controlling costs. The new technology deployed in CapStone not only enables them to gain those efficiencies, but also provides the flexibility to deal with new materials in production."

The ESI brand represents an innovator in laser-based manufacturing solutions for the micro-machining and micro-electronic industries, and the CapStone system is optimized for the flexible printed circuits widely used in consumer electronics, such as smartphones and other handheld devices. The system delivers the highest productivity available, while maintaining high levels of accuracy and precision in critical parameters such as via diameter and placement.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc. is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for our customers. Our products are derived from our core competencies in pressure measurement and control, flow measurement and control, gas and vapor delivery, gas composition analysis, residual gas analysis, leak detection, control technology, ozone generation and delivery, power, reactive gas generation, vacuum technology, lasers, photonics, sub-micron positioning, vibration control and optics. We also provide services related to the maintenance and repair of our products, installation services and training. Our primary served markets include semiconductor, industrial technologies, life and health sciences, research and defense. Additional information can be found at www.mksinst.com.

About ESI

ESI is a brand within the MKS Instruments Equipment & Solutions Division. The ESI portfolio consists of laser-based micro manufacturing systems and component test systems that are used worldwide by manufacturers in the electronics industry to process the materials and components that are an integral part of the electronic devices and systems in use today. Leveraging over 40 years of laser-material interaction expertise and applied laser technology, ESI solutions enable customers to optimize production by providing more control, greater application flexibility and more precise processing of a wide range of materials. The result is higher production quality, increased throughput and higher back-end yields at a lower total cost-of-ownership. Additional information can be found at www.esi.com.

About Cicor

The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 2,000 employees at ten production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards and hybrid circuits as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor supplies customized products and services—from design to the finished product—from one source.

The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). https://www.cicor.com/

Electro Scientific Industries and ESI are registered trademarks of MKS Instruments, Inc. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact:

Dale Paulin

Marketing Operations Manager

Phone: 503-671-5510

Email: paulind@esi.com

Source: MKS Instruments, Inc.