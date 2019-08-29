Quantcast

    Mkango Releases Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending June 30, 2019

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 02:00:00 AM EDT

    Mkango Releases Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Period Ending June 30, 2019


    LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSX-V:MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") is pleased to announce that it has released the Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ending June 30, 2019. The reports will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (http://www.mkango.ca/s/financials.asp).

    For further information on Mkango, please contact:

    Mkango Resources Limited

    William Dawes Alexander Lemon
    Chief Executive Officer President
    will@mkango.ca alex@mkango.ca
    UK: +44 207 3722 744  
    Canada: +1 403 444 5979  
    www.mkango.ca  
    @MkangoResources  

    Blytheweigh

    Financial Public Relations

    Tim Blythe, Camilla Horsfall, Julia Tilley

    UK: +44 207 138 3204

    SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

    Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

    Jeff Keating, Caroline Rowe

    UK: +44 20 3470 0470

    Alternative Resource Capital

    Joint Broker

    Alex Wood, Rob Collins

    UK: +44 20 7186 9004; +44 20 7186 9001

    The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

