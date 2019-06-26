MJardin's Atlantic Canada Facility Completes Multiple Harvests at Full Capacity

Yield Projections Ahead of Schedule as Phase 2 Expansion Underway

TORONTO and DENVER, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. ("MJardin" or "the Company") (CSE:MJAR) (OTCQX:MJARF), is pleased to announce its AtlantiCann Medical Inc. ("AMI") facility has reached full production capacity at three harvests per month with consistent yields and is ahead of schedule for reaching its annual target rates. "AMI" is a three-way partnership consisting of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq First Nations (51%), MJardin Group, Inc. (39%) and the Halef Group (10%).



The 48,000 square foot cultivation facility has successfully reached three harvests per month and is ahead of schedule to meet its annual target rate of 3,500 kg production capacity per year. May's total output of three harvests resulted in 418 kg of dry untrimmed flower in 4,875 square feet of bench space and June is on pace to result in similar yields of over 400 kg. THC rates are averaging close to 20% with some varieties as high as 25%.

Phase 2 of the facility is on schedule with the foundation complete and steel framing underway. This expansion will include an additional 20,000 square feet allowing for an additional 2,800 kg/year of production capacity. The expansion is expected to be complete in Q1 2020.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the progress and pace at which our partners are accomplishing our intended milestones," noted Chief Terrance Paul, Co-Chair of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq Chiefs. "We are proud to be aligned on this endeavour and look forward to our next major milestones of receiving our sales license and adding more capacity to our overall project."

"Our highly skilled production team continues to demonstrate what MJardin is known for, growing high yield premium product based on real experience and data," said Christine Halef, SVP of Atlantic Canada Operations at MJardin Group. "We are confident in our proven methodologies and look forward to introducing our product to the market once we receive our sales license."

"AMI" is currently licensed by Health Canada for cultivation and processing and has applied for its sales license earlier this month. In addition, the facility is in process to receive its GMP certification, which would allow for the opportunity to export product to international markets.

About MJardin Group

MJardin is a cannabis management platform with extensive experience in cultivation, processing, distribution and retail. For over 10 years, MJardin has refined cultivation methodologies, developed state of the art facilities and implemented vertical integration for and on behalf of license owners. MJardin is based in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com

