Mizuho Expands its Technology Practice with the Addition of Equity Research Analyst, Siti Panigrahi





NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the addition of Equity Research Analyst and Managing Director, Siti Panigrahi, to its software coverage team. Panigrahi joins Senior Software Equity Research Analyst Gregg Moskowitz and will focus on midcap Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. He is based in Mizuho Americas' San Francisco office and reports to Head of US Equity Research Susan Gilbertson.



"Siti's combined industry and research experience in software generates the thematic, actionable research our international client base of institutional investors has come to expect from Mizuho," said Gilbertson.

Panigrahi brings 25 years of experience including over 11 years in software equity research at Wells Fargo and Credit Suisse. He also worked in product development and strategy at Oracle, as a consultant for Consteller Corp, and as an engineer for Tata Motors in India.

In addition to Moskowitz, Panigrahi's arrival bolsters Mizuho's US equity research technology coverage, which also includes software analyst Matthew Broome, US & China internet analyst James Lee, semiconductor analyst Vijay Rakesh, financial technology and payments analyst Tom McCrohan, and global technology strategist and hardware analyst Charles Park.

Panigrahi holds a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from National Institute of Technology in India and an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

About Mizuho Americas

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. As of December 31, 2018, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuho-fg.com.

