Quantcast

Mitek to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on July 25, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after the close of the market.

Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on July 25, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial results.

To access the live call, dial 866-575-6539 (US and Canada) or +1 323-994-2082 (International) and give the participant passcode 3446704.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call and remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ:MITK) is a global leader in mobile deposit and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in computer vision and machine learning.  Mitek's identity verification solutions enable an enterprise to verify a user's identity during a digital transaction, which assists businesses operating in highly regulated markets to reduce financial risk and meet regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Financial services, marketplaces and other organizations around the world use Mitek to reduce friction creating the digital experiences their customers expect.  Mobile Deposit® and Mobile Verify® are used by millions of consumers for check deposit, new account opening and more. The company is based in San Diego with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and St Petersburg.  Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. (MITK-F)

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/mitek-systems-inc

Follow Mitek on Twitter: @miteksystems

Connect with Mitek on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MitekSystems

See Mitek on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/miteksystems

Read Mitek's latest blog post: http://www.miteksystems.com/blog

Investor Contact:

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

mitk@mkr-group.com

Source: Mitek Systems, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: MITK




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8185.21
-37.59  ▼  0.46%
DJIA 27219.85
-115.78  ▼  0.42%
S&P 500 2984.42
-19.62  ▼  0.65%
Data as of Jul 17, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar