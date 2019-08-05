MISTRAS Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results



Revenue of $201 million, operating income of $15 million and diluted EPS of $0.26

Highlights of the Second Quarter 2019*



Q2 revenue up 5% to $200.6 million

Q2 gross profit up 9% to $60.1 millionand gross margin expands 120 basis points to 29.9%

Q2 operating income up 50% to $15.4 million

Q2 net income up 24% to $7.4 million or $0.26 per diluted share

Q2 non-GAAP net income per diluted share up 10% to $0.22

Q2 adjusted EBITDA up 14% to $24.0 million

Q2 cash from operations of $12.9 million and debt repayment of $17.5 million

*- All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period.

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



For the second quarter of 2019 compared to the prior year period, consolidated revenues increased 5% to $200.6 million from $191.8 million, consolidated gross profit was up 9% to $60.1 million from $55.1 million, consolidated gross margin expanded by 120 basis points to 29.9% from 28.7%, and operating income increased 50% to $15.4 million from $10.3 million.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Bertolotti stated, "I am very pleased with our second quarter performance and remain confident in our outlook for the balance of the year. Results in the second quarter picked up as anticipated and were consistent with our expectations. Top and bottom line results improved significantly, both year-over-year and sequentially, reflecting continued market share gains and our strategic focus on increasing returns. Our management of working capital and cash generation program are also achieving significant progress, allowing us to pay down $17.5 million of debt in the second quarter alone, bringing the total year to date 2019 reduction to $20.1 million."

"We are focused on building a business that is sustainable and responsive to the customers we serve, as our industry and its needs evolve. Our redesigned business model is robust, with gross margins significantly improved both year-over-year and sequentially, due to a better sales mix as well as ongoing efficiency and productivity enhancements. We continue to keep tight control on our overhead cost structure, even as we continue to invest in strengthening our business. We remain a recognized industry leader today and are increasing our current market share, and look to continue expanding in the future."

"In addition to strength in our core businesses, our recent acquisition is also performing as expected. Onstream has performed well in 2019, with a significant increase in volume in the United States, where we have been successful in gaining traction with MISTRAS' existing midstream relationships. Onstream is a strong pillar of our overall growth strategy focused on pipeline integrity"

Our specific performance by certain segments during the quarter was as follows:

Services segment second quarter revenues increased by $13.5 million or 9%. This improvement in the top line was driven by acquisition expansion coupled with organic growth. Services segment gross profit margins improved 210 basis points in the second quarter to 29.3% from 27.2% due to favorable operating leverage.

International segment second quarter revenues decreased by $4.0 million or 10%, primarily due to unfavorable currency translation and the run-off of German staff leasing contracts. Lower revenue led to a slight decrease in the second quarter International segment gross profit margin compared to the year ago quarter.

The Company generated $21.1 million of cash flows from operating activities and $9.1 million of free cash flow in the first half of 2019, compared to $20.1 million and $8.9 million, respectively, in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $24.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $21.1 million in the prior year, an increase of 14% year over year.

The Company's net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $12.5 million) was $257.9 million at June 30, 2019, down from $265.1 million at December 31, 2018. The Company's gross debt has decreased by $20.2 million during 2019, to $270.4 million at June 30, 2019 from $290.6 million at December 31, 2018, due to repayments made by the Company against outstanding borrowings.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a recovery of bad debts of $2.7 million on a pre-tax basis.

Guidance for 2019

The Company is reaffirming its guidance for 2019. The Company's outlook remains as follows:

Total revenues are expected to be between $765 million to $785 million;

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $90 million and $93 million;

Capital expenditures are expected to be up to $25 million; and

Free cash flow is expected to be between $42 million to $45 million.

Mr. Bertolotti concluded, "Our second quarter organic revenue growth, market share gains, expanding margins and improved bottom line results were consistent with our expectations and validate that we are executing to our plan for 2019. Our sequentially improving performance and momentum into the third quarter gives me confidence that we will achieve our outlook for the full year."

Conference Call

In connection with this release, MISTRAS will hold a conference call on August 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern). The call will be broadcast over the Web and can be accessed on MISTRAS' Website, www.mistrasgroup.com. Individuals in the U.S. wishing to participate in the conference call by phone may dial 1-844-832-7227 and use confirmation code 9961057 when prompted. The International dial-in number is 1-224-633-1529. Those who wish to listen to the call later can access an archived copy of the conference call at the MISTRAS Website.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS offers one of the broadest "one source" services and technology-enabled asset protection solution portfolios in the industry used to evaluate the structural integrity of energy, industrial and public infrastructure and commercial aerospace components. Mission critical services and solutions are delivered globally and provide customers with the ability to extend the useful life of their assets, improve productivity and profitability, comply with government safety and environmental regulations and enhance risk management operational decisions.

MISTRAS uniquely combines its industry leading products and technologies - 24/7 on-line monitoring of critical assets; mechanical integrity ("MI") and non-destructive testing ("NDT") services; destructive testing services; and its proprietary world class data warehousing and analysis software - to provide comprehensive and competitive products, systems and services solutions from a single source provider.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.mistrasgroup.com or contact Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Director, Marketing Communications at marcom@mistrasgroup.com.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 15, 2019, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. The term "Adjusted EBITDA" used in this release is a financial measurement not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss and, if applicable, certain special items which are noted. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to a financial measurement under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. In the press release, the Company also uses the term "non-GAAP Net Income,", which is GAAP net income adjusted for certain items management believes are unusual and non-recurring. In the tables attached is a table reconciling "Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)" to "Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP), which reconciles the non-GAAP amount to a GAAP measurement. In addition, the Company has also included in the attached tables non-GAAP measurement" "Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) Before Special Items", reconciling these measurements to financial measurements under GAAP. The Company uses the term "free cash flow", a non-GAAP measurement the Company defines as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). The Company also uses the term "net debt", a non-GAAP measurement defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents.









Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,501 $ 25,544 Accounts receivable, net 155,043 148,324 Inventories 13,685 13,053 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,765 15,870 Total current assets 197,994 202,791 Property, plant and equipment, net 95,442 93,895 Intangible assets, net 107,753 111,395 Goodwill 283,017 279,259 Deferred income taxes 2,882 1,930 Other assets 46,385 4,767 Total assets $ 733,473 $ 694,037 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,840 $ 13,863 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 82,897 73,895 Current portion of long-term debt 7,056 6,833 Current portion of finance lease obligations 3,680 3,922 Income taxes payable 2,497 1,958 Total current liabilities 114,970 100,471 Long-term debt, net of current portion 263,381 283,787 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 9,826 9,075 Deferred income taxes 25,041 23,148 Other long-term liabilities 38,976 6,482 Total liabilities 452,194 422,963 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 28,685,486 and 28,562,608 shares issued 286 285 Additional paid-in capital 228,883 226,616 Retained earnings 73,691 71,553 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,777 ) (27,557 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 281,083 270,897 Non-controlling interests 196 177 Total equity 281,279 271,074 Total liabilities and equity $ 733,473 $ 694,037







Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Revenue $ 200,616 $ 191,793 $ 377,403 $ 379,423 Cost of revenue 135,063 131,084 257,480 264,872 Depreciation 5,482 5,626 10,978 11,323 Gross profit 60,071 55,083 108,945 103,228 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,923 41,267 83,686 80,301 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries (2,693 ) — 2,798 — Pension withdrawal expense — — 534 — Research and engineering 754 913 1,611 1,669 Depreciation and amortization 4,119 2,965 8,291 5,916 Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 549 (366 ) 1,002 (1,360 ) Income from operations 15,419 10,304 11,023 16,702 Interest expense 3,579 1,895 7,106 3,686 Income before provision for income taxes 11,840 8,409 3,917 13,016 Provision for income taxes 4,397 2,409 1,760 4,096 Net income 7,443 6,000 2,157 8,920 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes 12 — 19 12 Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 7,431 $ 6,000 $ 2,138 $ 8,908 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.21 $ 0.07 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.07 $ 0.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,657 28,346 28,616 28,325 Diluted 28,862 29,334 28,918 29,349





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenues Services $ 161,210 $ 147,718 $ 301,507 $ 293,313 International 37,090 41,111 72,252 79,567 Products and Systems 4,269 5,386 7,701 11,570 Corporate and eliminations (1,953 ) (2,422 ) (4,057 ) (5,027 ) $ 200,616 $ 191,793 $ 377,403 $ 379,423 Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Gross profit Services $ 47,208 $ 40,127 $ 84,573 $ 74,837 International 11,058 12,689 21,418 23,396 Products and Systems 1,825 2,213 3,064 5,103 Corporate and eliminations (20 ) 54 (110 ) (108 ) $ 60,071 $ 55,083 $ 108,945 $ 103,228





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income from Operations (GAAP) to Income before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Services: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 20,905 $ 16,328 $ 24,958 $ 28,603 Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries (1,977 ) — 2,778 — Pension withdrawal expense — — 534 — Reorganization and other costs 77 — 77 — Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 397 43 702 (990 ) Income before special items (non-GAAP) 19,402 16,371 29,049 27,613 International: Income from operations (GAAP) 2,450 2,455 2,234 3,375 Reorganization and other costs 107 492 265 581 Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net — (409 ) — (409 ) Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries (716

) — 20 — Income before special items (non-GAAP) 1,841 2,538 2,519 3,547 Products and Systems: Loss from operations (GAAP) (405 ) (656 ) (1,733 ) (384 ) Reorganization and other costs — 29 — 29 Loss before special items (non-GAAP) (405 ) (627 ) (1,733 ) (355 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) (7,531 ) (7,823 ) (14,436 ) (14,892 ) Reorganization and other costs — — 60 — Acquisition-related expense, net 152 — 300 39 Loss before special items (non-GAAP) (7,379 ) (7,823 ) (14,076 ) (14,853 ) Total Company: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 15,419 $ 10,304 $ 11,023 $ 16,702 Pension withdrawal expense — — 534 — Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries (2,693 ) — 2,798 — Reorganization and other costs 184 521 402 610 Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 549 (366 ) 1,002 (1,360 ) Income before special items (non-GAAP) $ 13,459 $ 10,459 $ 15,759 $ 15,952





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 21,105 $ 20,095 Investing activities (11,048 ) (10,287 ) Financing activities (23,139 ) (19,258 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 39 (561 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (13,043 ) $ (10,011 )



Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

Six months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,105 $ 20,095 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11,562 ) (10,963 ) Purchases of intangible assets (441 ) (265 ) non-GAAP: Free cash flow $ 9,102 $ 8,867





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net income $ 7,443 $ 6,000 $ 2,157 $ 8,920 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests, net of taxes 12 — 19 12 Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ 7,431 $ 6,000 $ 2,138 $ 8,908 Interest expense 3,579 1,895 7,106 3,686 Provision for income taxes 4,397 2,409 1,760 4,096 Depreciation and amortization 9,601 8,591 19,269 17,239 Share-based compensation expense 1,511 1,703 2,867 2,829 Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 549 (366 ) 1,002 (1,360 ) Reorganization and other related costs 184 521 402 610 Pension withdrawal expense — — 534 — Bad debt provision for troubled customers, net of recoveries (2,693 ) — 2,798 — Foreign exchange (gain) loss (568 ) 338 (1,198 ) 389 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,991 $ 21,091 $ 36,678 $ 36,397





Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 (1) 2018 (2) 2019 (1) 2018 (2) Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. (GAAP) $ 7,431 $ 6,000 $ 2,138 $ 8,908 Special items, net of tax (1,274 ) 110 3,031 (532 ) Net income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 6,157 $ 6,110 $ 5,169 $ 8,376 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 0.07 $ 0.30 Special items, net of tax (0.04 ) — 0.10 (0.02 ) Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.28 (1) The Company's tax effect on special items was calculated utilizing the Company's effective tax rate, exclusive of discrete items, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, which was 35% and 36% respectively. (2) The Company modified the prior year tax effect on special items to be consistent with the current year methodology. The effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, exclusive of discrete items, was 29% for both periods. The impact of this change on the three months ended June 30, 2018 was approximately $0.1 million and $0.01 per diluted share and on the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $0.1 million and no impact per diluted share.





Media Contact: Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Director of Marketing Communications, marcom@mistrasgroup.com, 1 (609) 716-4000

