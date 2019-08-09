Mission Ready Appoints John Stone as President of Unifire





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSXV:MRS) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Stone as the President of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire").



"It is with great anticipation that we welcome Mr. Stone to the Company," states Jeffery Schwartz, President & CEO of Mission Ready. "Our meticulous selection of experienced, results-driven management personnel reflects the continuing evolution and development of Unifire and aligns well with our ambitious sales objectives. We are excited to leverage John Stone's intimate knowledge of the Tailored Logistics Support ("TLS") Special Operations Equipment ("SOE") contract and his extensive network of influential industry connections."

Following his time serving with the United States Air Force, Mr. Stone joined forces with what is now the largest prime vendor performing on the TLS contract. He was instrumental in developing and implementing the organization's TLS sales strategy and leading it on a vertical sales trajectory from ~USD $1 million in 1999 to approximately USD $1.3 billion in 2010. Mr. Stone went on to become the founder of a successful supplier representation group and served as the president of a Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance ("C4ISR") integration company.

John Stone states, "Unifire has a great history of serving the men and women in uniform and I am honored to help continue, and bolster, that legacy. As a company, we will faithfully serve the war-fighter and the industry that supports them. We will innovate and listen to the needs of the market to effect positive change within the industry and growth for the Company."

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready innovates, manufactures and distributes leading defense and tactical solutions to prevent injuries and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders and all those serving on the front lines by equipping them with the next generation of personal protective technologies.

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is 1 of 6 companies globally that is authorized to provide equipment and designated services under the multibillion-dollar Tailored Logistics Support ("TLS") Program developed and supported by the United States Defense Logistics Agency ("DLA"). Unifire is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products. As an incumbent awardee of DLA's Special Operations Equipment ("SOE") contract, with extensive knowledge and experience in providing solutions to the US Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its highly efficient and scalable technology infrastructure to provide procurement solutions for program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other governmental supply agencies.

Mission Ready trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MRS.

