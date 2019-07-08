Mission Ready Announces CAD $3.5 Million Private Placement





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Ready Solutions Inc. ("Mission Ready" or the "Company") (TSXV:MRS) announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it proposes to raise up to CAD $3,500,000 through a non‑brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 14,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of CAD $0.25 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company for a period of one year at an exercise price of CAD $0.40.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to begin funding certain purchase orders internally (thereby reducing capital costs while improving order-flow efficiencies), to finalize the implementation of a scalable enterprise resource planning solution for enhanced internal reporting and asset management capabilities, and for general working capital.

Finder's fees may be payable in connection with the Private Placement. All securities issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day pursuant to applicable securities laws.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready innovates, manufactures and distributes leading defense and tactical solutions to prevent injuries and enhance the performance of military personnel, first-responders and all those serving on the front lines by equipping them with the next generation of personal protective technologies.

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is 1 of 6 companies globally that is authorized to provide equipment and designated services under the multibillion-dollar Tailored Logistics Support ("TLS") Program developed and supported by the United States Defense Logistics Agency ("DLA"). Unifire is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products. As an incumbent awardee of DLA's Special Operations Equipment ("SOE") contract, with extensive knowledge and experience in providing solutions to the US Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its highly efficient and scalable technology infrastructure to provide procurement solutions for program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other governmental supply agencies.

