Misonix Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000® and 3000 Indexes





FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq:MSON) ("Misonix" or the "Company"), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it has been selected to be added to the broad-market Russell 2000 and 3000® Indexes as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes. The Russell index changes became effective at the market close on June 28, 2019. Misonix is already included in the Russell MicroCap Index.



"We are very pleased to be added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes," stated Stavros Vizirgianakis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Misonix. "A little over two years ago, we embarked on a new company-wide strategy to significantly grow and improve the business to become the standard of care in our addressable markets. In this short period of time, we have transformed Misonix from an under-appreciated company with valuable, yet ineffectively monetized, proprietary technology, into a world class organization with high margin revenue streams growing in excess of 20%. Following the recent announcements related to our proposed acquisition of Solsys and the US FDA clearance for our new Nexus product, our inclusion on the Russell indices marks yet another important milestone for Misonix and represents an opportunity to further increase our visibility and exposure among a broader and growing group of institutional investors."

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 10, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index and the Russell Microcap® Index remain in place for one year. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $9 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Misonix, Inc.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) designs, manufactures and markets ultrasonic medical devices for the precise removal of hard and soft tissue, including bone removal, wound debridement and ultrasonic aspiration. Misonix is focused on leveraging its proprietary ultrasonic technology to become the standard of care in operating rooms and clinics around the world. Misonix's proprietary ultrasonic medical devices are used in a growing number of medical procedures, including spine surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and other surgical and medical applications. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company's history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of ultrasonic surgical products that radically improve patient outcomes. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

About FTSE Russell

