Misonix Announces CE Mark Approval for Nexus





FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) ("Misonix" or the "Company"), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices that enhance clinical outcomes, announced today that it has received Conformité Européene (CE) Mark approval for Nexus. The CE marking confirms that Nexus meets the requirements of the European Medical Devices Directive, which now allows Misonix to commercialize Nexus and its disposable products across the European Union and other CE Mark geographies.



Stavros Vizirgianakis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Misonix stated, "We are very pleased to report CE Mark approval for Nexus, as we continue to expand our footprint and diversify our revenue across markets and procedures.

"Nexus marks an important leap forward for our Company, as we are bringing to market a powerful and highly integrated, easy-to-use system that we are confident will benefit both healthcare providers and patients by incorporating the latest advances in ultrasonic technology for increased efficiency and efficacy. Given the important benefits Nexus brings to both physicians and patients, we are confident that our ability to enter the European market will help deliver improved outcomes for treatments across spine surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and other surgical and medical applications. In addition, the CE certification is important to supporting continued long-term growth across our recurring consumables revenue stream and in equipment product sales."

About Misonix, Inc.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) designs, manufactures and markets ultrasonic medical devices for the precise removal of hard and soft tissue, including bone removal, wound debridement and ultrasonic aspiration. Misonix is focused on leveraging its proprietary ultrasonic technology to become the standard of care in operating rooms and clinics around the world. Misonix's proprietary ultrasonic medical devices are used in a growing number of medical procedures, including spine surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and other surgical and medical applications. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company's history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of ultrasonic surgical products that radically improve patient outcomes. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

Contact:

Joe Dwyer Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman

Chief Financial Officer JCIR

Misonix, Inc. 212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com

631-927-9113





Source: MISONIX, Inc.