Miragen Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on August 7th

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


BOULDER, Colo., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 7th, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Participants may access the call by dialing 877-407-0789 in the U.S. or 201-689-8563 outside the U.S. and providing the conference ID number: 13692701. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investors and Media section of the Company's website at www.miragen.com.  A replay of this conference call will be available on miRagen's website approximately one hour after the event.

About miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. miRagen has three clinical stage product candidates, cobomarsen, remlarsen, and MRG-110. miRagen's clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, cobomarsen, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in malignant cells of several blood cancers. miRagen's clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, remlarsen, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in a number of pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, pulmonary and ocular fibrosis, as well as in systemic sclerosis. MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92, is being developed under a license and collaboration agreement with Servier for the treatment of heart failure and other ischemic disease. In addition to these programs, miRagen is developing a pipeline of preclinical product candidates. The goal of miRagen's translational medicine strategy is to progress rapidly to first-in-human studies once it has established the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic, safety, and manufacturability of the product candidate in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.miragen.com.

For information on clinical trials please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

Investor/Media Contact:                                                 

Adam Levy                                                 

Chief Business Officer                                                 

(720) 407-4595                                                 

alevy@miragen.com

Source: Miragen Therapeutics, Inc.

