Quantcast

miRagen Therapeutics to Present a Corporate Overview at the Robert W. Baird & Co. 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT

miRagen Therapeutics to Present a Corporate Overview at the Robert W. Baird & Co. 2019 Global Healthcare Conference


BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs, announced today that William S. Marshall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the Robert W. Baird & Co. 2019 Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place on September 4-5New York City.

Robert W. Baird & Co. 2019 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 5
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/baird56/mgen/

The presentation will be webcast live and may also be accessed by visiting the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's web site at www.miragen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the event.

About miRagen Therapeutics, Inc.

miRagen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. miRagen has three clinical stage product candidates, cobomarsen, remlarsen, and MRG-110. miRagen's clinical product candidate for the treatment of certain cancers, cobomarsen, is an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is found at abnormally high levels in malignant cells of several blood cancers. miRagen's clinical product candidate for the treatment of pathological fibrosis, remlarsen, is a replacement for microRNA-29, which is found at abnormally low levels in a number of pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, pulmonary and ocular fibrosis, as well as in systemic sclerosis. MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92, is being developed for the treatment of heart failure and other ischemic disease. In addition to these programs, miRagen is developing a pipeline of preclinical product candidates. The goal of miRagen's translational medicine strategy is to progress rapidly to first-in-human studies once it has established the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamic, safety, and manufacturability of the product candidate in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.miragen.com.

For information on clinical trials please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

Investor/Media Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(617) 535-7746

 

Source: Miragen Therapeutics, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: MGEN




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7773.94
-242.42  ▼  3.02%
DJIA 25479.42
-800.49  ▼  3.05%
S&P 500 2840.60
-85.72  ▼  2.93%
Data as of Aug 14, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar